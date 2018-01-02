2017 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year: Adam Neiumann and Rebekah Paltrow Neumann

This couple is shaping the way we work in the YouEconomy.

“The same way people schedule times to go to the office or to have meetings with people, we schedule time every single day for our spirit or our well-being…. It’s hard to maximize your potential if you’re not healthy, happy and clear in yourself.” —Rebekah Paltrow Neumann

Adam Neumann, 38, and Rebekah Paltrow Neumann, 39—the married couple behind WeWork co-working spaces—had an impressive 2017: Their company reached a $20 billion valuation and topped $1 billion in revenue.

Founded in 2010, WeWork rents office space to freelancers, startups and entrepreneurs in more than 20 U.S. cities, as well as more than 30 cities across the world. Adam works as the CEO, while Rebekah serves as the chief brand officer. WeWork has 241 office locations that encompass more than 10 million square feet of space.

This article originally appeared in the February 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.