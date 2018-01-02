2017 Achiever of the Year: J.J. Watt
Well-Being
Giving Back

2017 SUCCESS Achiever of the Year: J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans' defensive end raised an incredible amount of money for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Jesus Jimenez
January 2, 2018

 

“Success isn’t owned. It’s leased, and rent is due every day.”

 

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, 28, is one of the NFL’s best defensive players, but it’s what Watt did off the field that makes him a true success. On Aug. 27, 2017, Watt posted a video to Twitter asking his followers to donate any amount they could to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Within 24 hours, more than $500,000 had been donated, so Watt increased his goal to $1 million. Over the next several days, millions more were raised, and Watt increased the goal each time. In total, Watt’s efforts raised more than $37 million to help those affected by Harvey. “When times are the toughest, humanity stands at its strongest,” Watt said in a statement. “The world is a better place when we all take care of each other.”

2017 Achiever of the Year: J.J. Watt

Read more 2017 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year stories:

2017 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year2017 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year2017 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year2017 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year

This article originally appeared in the February 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Popular articles

  1. Ep. 96: R-E-S-P-E-C-T
    by SUCCESS Staff
  2. Gabby Bernstein on Curing Yourself of Judgement
    by Josh Ellis
  3. Ep. 95: Positive Inspiration in the Palm of Your Hand
    by SUCCESS Staff

Recent articles

Self-Respect Starts With Self-Care
Josh Ellis

Self-Respect Starts With Self-Care

SUCCESS Insider Podcast: Ep. 96: R-E-S-P-E-C-T
SUCCESS Staff

Ep. 96: R-E-S-P-E-C-T

2017 Achievers of the Year
Jesus Jimenez
,
Jamie Friedlander

2017 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year

2017 Achiever of the Year: Demi Lovato
Jesus Jimenez

2017 SUCCESS Achiever of the Year: Demi Lovato

2017 Achiever of the Year: J.J. Watt
Jesus Jimenez

2017 SUCCESS Achiever of the Year: J.J. Watt

You might like

2017 Achiever of the Year: J.J. Watt

Well-Being
Giving Back

2017 SUCCESS Achiever of the Year: J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans' defensive end raised an incredible amount of money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Jesus Jimenez
January 2, 2018
2017 Achiever of the Year: Demi Lovato

Well-Being
Health

2017 SUCCESS Achiever of the Year: Demi Lovato

This young award-winning singer-songwriter shines a much-needed light on mental illness.

Jesus Jimenez
January 2, 2018
Self-Respect Starts With Self-Care

Well-Being
Lifestyle

Self-Respect Starts With Self-Care

The Respect Issue shows how caring for yourself will make you more attentive to others, creating upward spirals of performance and happiness all around you.

Josh Ellis
January 2, 2018

Current Issues

November 2014

Past Issues

October 2014

September 2014

August 2014

Articles, Checklists & Resources to Help You in Your Success

Browse By Section:

 

Well-Being

Gabby Bernstein Breaks Down the Judgment Cycle
by Gabrielle Bernstein
2017 SUCCESS Achiever of the Year: J.J. Watt
by Jesus Jimenez
2017 SUCCESS Achiever of the Year: Demi Lovato
by Jesus Jimenez

Personal Development

2017 SUCCESS Achiever of the Year: Marley Dias
by Jamie Friedlander
2017 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year
by Jesus Jimenez
,
by Jamie Friedlander
The SUCCESS Guide to Crushing Your New Year’s Resolutions
by SUCCESS Staff

Business

2017 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year: Adam Neiumann and Rebekah Paltrow Neumann
by Jamie Friedlander
2017 SUCCESS Achiever of the Year: Roy Choi
by Jamie Friedlander
10 Things Effective Leaders Do to Encourage Innovation
by Dr. Evans Baiya