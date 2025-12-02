The Art of Delegation:  What I Learned About Leadership from Kerim Kfuri, CEO of The Atlas Network

When I was younger, I thought being a leader meant carrying everything on my shoulders. Back in the early FUBU days, I wasted months chasing solutions I could’ve solved in days if I’d just reached out. I believed asking for help would make me look weak. Turns out, it made me less effective. I learned the hard way that true leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about knowing who to call when you don’t.

Think of it as the “art of delegating.”

Over the years, I’ve seen the power of bringing in other leaders who can own an initiative and inspire confidence. The right partner doesn’t just know the answers. They know the right questions to ask. The right partner doesn’t just open doors you didn’t know existed. They walk you through them. That step can save time, money and energy you’d otherwise waste figuring it out yourself.

In my world, that might mean brand building or scaling a business. In global trade, it can be the difference between shutting down or becoming a Fortune 500 company. That’s where someone like my friend Kerim Kfuri comes in. As CEO of The Atlas Network, he’s built his name on guiding leaders through sourcing and manufacturing challenges that would crush most businesses.

When tariff changes rocked global trade, countless entrepreneurs were left scrambling. Where do I source? How will these costs hit my bottom line? Do I have the right partners? Kerim and his team were on the front lines, cutting through the noise with clear answers.

He doesn’t just put out fires—he builds resilience. He helps leaders prepare for the unexpected so they can weather the storm.

A good leader knows optionality is power. Too many people treat supply chains as if they’re fixed in stone. Kerim pushes businesses to diversify so they’re never stuck with just one option, one market or one way forward.

But this lesson goes beyond manufacturing. It’s leadership in action. Real leaders don’t need all the answers. They need to know who to lean on—and when. Surrounding yourself with the right leaders isn’t a weakness. It’s one of the smartest competitive advantages you can have.

I’ve always said the best entrepreneurs are students first. They listen. They learn. They pull perspective from those in the trenches. They apply it to their own lane. That’s how businesses grow. That’s how leaders grow.

So, let me ask you: What’s the project you’ve been wrestling with alone? Who could you bring in to help cut through the noise? And if you did, how much time, energy and money would you get back to focus on what really moves the needle?

Because here’s the truth—leadership isn’t about standing above others. It’s about standing with them.

Stay sharp. Stay connected. And remember: No leader wins alone.

