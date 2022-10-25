Are You Stressed or Are You Experiencing Burnout? with Paula Davis

If there’s one thing you want to avoid in your work, it’s burnout. Paula Davis, author and founder of the Stress & Resilience Institute, joins On Your Terms host Erin King to share the differences between stress and burnout, how to identify when you’re heading toward burnout and how to manage it instead of falling victim.

When we experience burnout, we have a tendency to blame ourselves. There must have been something we missed, something we could have done, something we did to cause it. And to some extent, there is something we could have done—sought help sooner. At its foundation, burnout is not a personal issue, but one related to workplace systems or culture. Davis and King discuss the main drivers of burnout; take a closer look at procrastination, recognition and flexibility; and share their own burnout stories.

