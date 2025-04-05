50 Motivational April Quotes to Celebrate Springtime

They say that April showers bring May flowers. The catchy phrase (or at least an original version of it) has been attributed to a 16th-century poet named Thomas Tusser, though it has since graduated to become a famous English proverb.

The quote, of course, speaks to April’s customarily rainy weather, which we must endure to experience the blooms and beauty of May. But, its meaning also transcends the outdoor conditions. The month symbolizes growth, change and a reawakening of emotions, which can shower us with uncertainty and discomfort—especially following those slower winter months. Between this, the gloomy precipitation and tax day as an added stressor, it’s easy to see why many of us have mixed feelings about April.

This is why we’ve assembled a list of April quotes and sayings that bring to light the magic of the month. For example, we hit the ground running on April 1st with a day of lighthearted tomfoolery. Many people will gather for Easter during this month, and we’ll take a moment to appreciate our planet on Earth Day. Glimpses of sunshine are bound to be sprinkled in with the rain, and before you know it, you’ll be stopping to smell the roses in May.

Inspirational Quotes for the Month of April to Stay Positive

No season or month comes without faults. Some bad inevitably trickles in with the good. And, in the month of April, with so much change (and precipitation) in the air, that trickle can sometimes feel like a downpour. If you’re struggling to keep your head above water, these April motivational quotes can help. The words will redirect your attention to the positive events the next 30 days have in store and remind you that warmer, more carefree days are ahead.

“I have seen the lady April bringing the daffodils, bringing the springing grass and the soft warm April rain.” —John Masefield, Beauty

“The air is slightly chilly, but there’s a promise in the air. It might be rainy and cold and, OK, it wouldn’t be unheard of if it started snowing in April, but warm weather is coming. Things are growing, and I can feel it.” —Kerry Winfrey, Not Like the Movies

“April’s woods are teeming with all forms of life, if one will only look for them. On every side the ferns, curled up all winter in their dormant sleep, unroll their spiral sprays, and reach out for the welcome sun.” —W. Hamilton Gibson, Pastoral Days

“You know how it is with an April day when the sun is out and the wind is still; you’re one month on in the middle of May.” —Robert Frost, Two Tramps in Mud Time

“The tantalizing scent transported me to a white, sandy beach lapped by a turquoise sea under a tropical sun. Lime and coconut were the getaway flavors my bakery customers needed in April, tax time.” —Judith Fertig, The Memory of Lemon

“And hope, if it had a scent, would smell like spring, like the sea, something new and alive.” —Jennifer Rush, Reborn

“April prepares her green traffic light and the world thinks ‘go.’” —Morley Christopher, John Mistletoe

“I never knew the charm of spring. Never met it face to face. I never knew my heart could sing. Never missed a warm embrace till April in Paris. Chestnuts in blossom. Holiday tables under the trees.” —Frank Sinatra, April in Paris

“April is a fun month.” —Justin Bieber

​​“Yet with these April sunsets, that somehow recall my buried life, and Paris in the spring, I feel immeasurably at peace, and find the world to be wonderful and youthful after all.” —T.S. Eliot, Portrait of a Lady

Related: Spring Quotes to Say Hello To A Bright New Season

‘Happy April’ Quotes to Welcome The Month

“Welcome, April” quotes allow us to embrace this month and all that comes with it. Famous poets, writers and historic icons have all taken notice of its springtime wonders. They note the birds in the sky, gardens in bloom, the end of winter and the promise of May right around the corner. There’s just something in the air this time of year. Share these “Happy April” quotes to spread the positive vibes for this month.

“It’s April (yes, April; my darling) it’s spring! Yes the pretty birds frolic as spry as can fly. Yes the little fish gambol as glad as can be (yes the mountains are dancing together).” —E. E. Cummings, When faces called flowers float out of the ground

“April the angel of the months, the young love of the year.” —Vita Sackville-West, The Garden

“The April winds are magical and thrill our tuneful frames. The garden walks are passional to bachelors and dames.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson, April

“April comes like an idiot, babbling and strewing flowers.” —Edna St. Vincent Millay, Spring

“April is an opening up, not only of the bud but of the heart, for of all the seasons this is the one in which we have the most urgent need to participate.” —Hal Borland, Sundial of the Seasons

“Again the blackbirds sing; the streams wake, laughing, from their winter dreams, and tremble in the April showers the tassels of the maple flowers.” —John Greenleaf Whittier, The Singer

“April, come she will, when streams are ripe and swelled with rain. May, she will stay, resting in my arms again.” —Simon & Garfunkel, April Come She Will

“Proud-pied April, dressed in all his trim, hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” —William Shakespeare, Sonnet 98

“In April, everyone around me looked happy. People would throw off their coats and enjoy each other’s company in the sunshine—talking, playing catch, holding hands.” —Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood

“Spring fever, spring is here at last. Spring fever, my heart’s beating fast. There is no doubt now love is in the air. Get up, get out, spring is everywhere.” —Elvis Presley, Spring Fever

Related: 75 Joy Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day and Lift Your Spirit

Original Short Quotes and Sayings About April

The following April quotes may be brief, but their few words perfectly encapsulate the month. They showcase this fourth chapter of the year from every angle, touching on its holidays, weather and other facets. Allow them to guide you through April with a few smiles and laughs along the way. These original sayings by SUCCESS® contributors can serve as positive motivational quotes for April to see you through the month.

“From jokes and taxes to rain and growth, April is a balanced blend of good and bad.”

“What’s not to love about the first full month of spring?”

“It may snow. It may rain. It may be the most beautiful day of the year. That’s the magic of April.”

“Here’s to hoping you thrive in April just as jokesters, tax collectors and the Easter Bunny do.”

“Like many things, April comes slow but goes fast. Enjoy it while you can.”

“Trees, flowers and people do their best growing in April.”

“If summer is the weekend and May is Friday, then April is the Thursday of the year.”

“There’s nothing quite like that first warm April afternoon.”

“You can’t count all the raindrops that fall in April. But, you can count down the days until summer.”

“April is not for the weak, but winter made us strong.”

April Fools’ Day Quotes for a Lighthearted Start to the Month

What better way to kick off the month than with a few harmless pranks? April Fools’ Day is a grand tradition and a reminder not to take life too seriously. The story goes that this holiday has been celebrated for hundreds of years, which means plenty of writers, artists and even present-day TV characters have had a chance to speak on the humorous subject (as you’ll see below). Use these April Fools’ Day quotes to inspire your own mischief and remember to stay on your toes as the first of the month rolls around. This day is no joke.

“You know what they say? ‘Fool me once, strike one. But fool me twice… strike three.’” —Michael Scott

“April 1. This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other three hundred and sixty-four.” —Mark Twain, Pudd’nhead Wilson

“Not only is a good prank harmless, but, like a good story, it reveals an essential truth that would otherwise be hidden.” —Mac Barnett

“I call ’em April babies, ’cause they fools.” —Lil Wayne, Mr. Carter

“Better a witty fool than a foolish wit.” —William Shakespeare, Twelfth Night

“You see, there is this April fool. He likes to trick you, and this is his day.” —Winnie-the-Pooh

“All men are fools, if truth be told, but the ones in motley are more amusing than ones with crowns.” —George R. R. Martin, A Storm of Swords

“Anyone who is excited for April Fools’ Day is probably a sociopath.” —John Oliver

“Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else.” —Will Rogers, The Illiterate Digest

“APRIL FOOL, n. The March fool with another month added to his folly.” —Ambrose Bierce, The Devil’s Dictionary

Rainy Day April Quotes For Brighter Days

It wouldn’t be April without a few clouds and rainstorms. The month is infamous for its variable weather. But this year, instead of detesting it, what if we looked at it as a positive? Let’s splash in puddles again with a child-like joy, romanticize cozy days inside and remind ourselves what the rain will eventually bring. The following quotes are all about learning to appreciate those April showers.

“Though April showers may come your way, they bring the flowers that bloom in May.” —Buddy Gard DeSylva, April Showers

“Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil.” —Reginald Heber, When Spring Unlocks the Flowers to Paint the Laughing Soil

“Life isn’t about finding shelter in a storm. It’s about learning to dance in the rain.” —Sherrilyn Kenyon, Acheron

“I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive. Rain on me.” —Lady Gaga, Rain On Me

“Alas, I shine in tears like the sun in April.” —Thomas Middleton, The Revenger’s Tragedy

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain!” —Dolly Parton

“Behind the clouds is the sun still shining. Thy fate is the common fate of all, into each life some rain must fall.” —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, The Rainy Day

“Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby. The rain makes still pools on the sidewalk. The rain makes running pools in the gutter. The rain plays a little sleep song on our roof at night. And I love the rain.” —Langston Hughes, April Rain Song

“It is so much easier for me to accept the rain when I know that summer is right around the corner.” —Emily P. G. Erickson

“Drip, drip, drop. Little April shower; what can compare to your beautiful sound?” —Larry Morey, Little April Shower

Hop Into Spring With Positive April Quotes

April may come with its share of challenges—and yes… rain. But it also offers a chance for a fresh start and growth. The month’s unpredictable weather reminds us that life is full of surprises and that with each temporary shower comes the potential for something beautiful to bloom. As we laugh through April Fools’ Day, survive tax day and embrace nature on Earth Day, let’s remain optimistic in the midst of all this newness and change. Remember that spring has sprung and even the strongest rainstorms eventually give way to clear skies and sunshine.

Photo by vvvita/Shutterstock.