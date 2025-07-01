5 Leadership Lessons From Anna Wintour’s 37‑Year Vogue Reign

It’s the end of an era. Anna Wintour is leaving her role as editor-in-chief at American Vogue after a record-breaking 37 years. Her decades of success are a testament to her business acumen and steadfast commitment to her vision. She was never afraid to break the mold, but knew when to move with the times.

Under her direction, Vogue embraced celebrity culture, weathered revolutions in print and digital media and transformed the Met Gala into a cultural phenomenon. Her leadership exemplifies the power of adaptability, reinvention and unwavering vision, demonstrating to other leaders what it means to be a powerful influence and a resilient businessperson. Here are five lessons to take away from her nearly 40-year reign.

Adapt relentlessly to industry change

From her very first American Vogue issue in 1988 to now, Wintour’s evolution has never stopped. Her industry shifted from print media to digital platforms, from formal tastes to casual styles and back again. She embraced grunge fashion in the ’90s and reality TV stars in the aughts, and she brought Vogue to modern social media.

As business is flipped on its head by generative AI, owners and executives have to be ready to follow in Wintour’s footsteps, welcoming shifts instead of pushing against them. Holding onto the old ways of doing things can’t work forever, and that’s the exact reason Wintour was hired in the first place—to shake things up— and she’s been doing it since 1988.

Create a bold vision and trust it

Wintour wanted to take fashion from the elite and give it to the people, so Vogue could be for everyone, not just the wealthy and famous.

That first Vogue issue released under her leadership showed model Michaela Bercu smiling on the street in a pair of jeans. The printers called the magazine to make sure there wasn’t a mistake. These kinds of bold, status quo-defying decisions defined Wintour’s career.

Her strategy was never about taking a risk for the sake of it. She believed in her vision for the fashion industry and surrounded herself with people who understood it, enabling her to execute it again and again. It’s important to tune out the naysayers when your gut tells you something has potential and magic in it. And that’s how lasting legacies are made.

Recognize and champion emerging talent

Wintour has always had a knack for spotting fresh talent, and she would use her wealth of resources to help them rise to the top. A prime example is John Galliano.

In early 1994, Wintour helped bring investors in to fund Galliano’s 1994 fashion show when he had no backers. She also helped recruit top models, like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, to walk in the show for free. This show revived Galliano’s waning career and turned him into a force in the industry.

Much like believing in your own vision, believing in new talent is what drives success. Sometimes, the people who have been around the longest lack the perspective to be daring, which is why green talent can be so powerful. Don’t be afraid to take a chance on someone who you believe has great potential.

Balance creativity with business

While her creativity is legendary, Wintour is also a savvy businesswoman. For example, the Met Gala has become one of the largest fashion fundraising events, but many see it as the biggest evening in fashion each year. The Costume Institute is primarily funded by the annual event, keeping the artistic institution alive.

Wintour has adapted to changing consumer habits without compromising her creativity or Vogue’s brand identity. While following a vision and leading with creativity are crucial in artistic industries like fashion, it must be done with a business mindset, finding opportunities for revenue and longevity.

Be an influence, not just an authority

Yes, people follow Anna Wintour because she’s the boss—and she’s famous for being a tough one—but they also follow her because they want to. Countless people have supported her groundbreaking ideas because she inspires. She has shaped culture and is now forever an icon in the fashion world.

Being a person of influence is about leading with ideas, not commands. Leaders can be resolute in their decisions, while earning the respect of those around them, rather than demanding it. Wintour has given people a masterclass in this, earning her admiration and attention through revolutionary moves, not just an impressive title.

