6 Places that Offer ‘Analog Vacations’ and Tips For Creating Your Own

Many people try to disconnect from work while on vacation, but cutting the cord completely isn’t easy. A 2023 survey from online learning platform ELVTR found that 68% of respondents said they worked while on vacation. And just breaking away from your desk usually isn’t enough to break free from the demands and distractions of work, says therapist Maria Rheba Estante. She points out that studies have shown even minimal smartphone use can undermine the enjoyment of leisure activities because your attention is divided.

Plus, “researchers found that using phones to capture experiences for future memories actually worsens memories of those experiences in the moment,” she says.

Ditching screens can give your mind a much-needed recharge and can lead to lots of benefits, according to Estante. “Employees who unplug on vacation experience less stress, higher engagement and greater productivity on the job compared to those who can’t cut the cord,” she says.

An analog vacation solution

Like many people, I spend too much time on my phone. Even when traveling, I find it hard to resist the urge to pull out my phone a couple of times an hour and hop on my laptop as soon as I get back to my hotel room for the night. I’ve tried to exercise self-control and failed each time. I’m not alone.

The travel industry is responding to the desire travelers have to find balance on vacation. “What’s old is new again,” says Eyrún Aníta Gylfadóttir, marketing manager at Hotel Ranga in the south of Iceland. While hotels and resorts once rushed to upgrade their technology, some are now leaning into low-tech amenities and activities to help guests be more present and escape the daily grind.

To encourage guests to live in the moment, Gylfadóttir helped develop an “analog menu” with tools to help them disconnect, without having to lock up their cell phones on arrival.

The package, which is available upon request, includes a deck of cards, two disposable cameras, a custom coloring book inspired by local folklore and a personalized map of South Iceland. All Hotel Ranga guests can send a hand-written postcard from the hotel free of charge.

When I stayed there, instead of mindlessly scrolling on my phone at night, I reached for my Iceland-themed coloring book and deck of cards. And although I stayed in touch with my family over FaceTime, they were delighted to get a postcard in the mail and hold printed photos from my trip in their hands when I returned. Hotel Ranga guest Marissa Meizz, thought the analog package was “charming” and “really brought out the joy of unplugging.”

The growing analog trend shows the demand for travel experiences that allow you to tune into your surroundings without the noise of constant technology, Gylfadóttir says. “To live in the present and not just for the ‘gram, and enjoy the experience as it is happening is a really special treat for guests in today’s age.”

I left Hotel Ranga committed to seeking out analog vacations in the future. I quickly found another great option.

A trip created with a low-tech mindset

Some trips have never tried to incorporate the latest and greatest technology. This was my experience on a recent National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions excursion to northern Iceland.

“By nature, our trips encourage people to disconnect,” says Bradley Norman, a spokesperson for Lindblad Expeditions. Lars-Eric Lindblad founded the company in the 1950s, well before the advent of the internet or cell phones.

Destinations the company travels to were once completely off-the-grid. Many, like Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands, still remain hard to reach. The company has never strayed from its mission of helping travelers explore responsibly, with a focus on immersive experiences that help explorers enhance their knowledge of the world around them.

Although the ships Lindblad Expeditions uses are now more modern, and most include internet access through Starlink, Norman says that Lindblad Expeditions intentionally keeps their trips “very active.”

The freedom of disconnecting

On most National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions trips, naturalists and local experts sail on almost all voyages. This encourages more guests to expand their knowledge without the use of technology. Guests don’t even need to carry their phones to take photos because complimentary access to cameras and photo gear is included on most trips. As a result, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions trips remain low-tech as an organic “byproduct” of how the company was developed, Norman says.

I rarely leave my phone behind. However, on this expedition, I inadvertently left my cabin without my phone on several occasions. Ditching my phone for large portions of the day wasn’t planned, but I found that I didn’t need it much.

Instead of being glued to my phone to look up information, a staff or crew member was always available to answer questions about anything, from the whales and seals we saw swimming by the ship to the next day’s schedule. I was also so engaged in various activities throughout the day that my phone became an afterthought when I thought of it at all.

Before this trip, I hadn’t fully realized how dependent I was on my phone. Since I made this realization, I’ve been more mindful about leaving it behind occasionally and not reaching for it every time I have a spare moment. This has caused my stress level to decline and made me more productive at work.

Although I understood the benefits of reducing screen time before my analog vacations, it took experiencing the benefits for myself to get me to change my habits.

How to create your own analog vacation

You don’t need to book a special package or an excursion to a far-flung location to disconnect on vacation. Estante has some tips for you to do it on your own.

1. Travel with physical books, games and puzzles

I’ve always traveled with a couple of books and small games like UNO that don’t take up much space in my luggage. Moving forward, I’ll pack a few more games or a coloring book to ensure I have plenty of low-tech options to choose from.

2. Use printed maps or guides instead of an app

When I used a paper map during my stay at Hotel Ranga, I found I had a greater appreciation for how my location fit into the world at large, instead of being focused on turn-by-turn directions. I particularly like using maps that show the area’s topography. I still pulled out my phone to check directions, but not as often.

3. Keep your phone stashed away and silent

Estante advised only checking it once or twice a day. I didn’t stash my phone away on my analog trips, but I did keep it on silent. I felt much less anxious when I wasn’t constantly being interrupted by notifications. I’ve kept the practice up and have been calmer and more productive.

4. Be selective about photo-taking

I used to be a professional photographer and putting my phone down is hard. However, on my expedition trip, I took fewer photos either because I’d left my phone behind or I needed my hands free for safety. As a result, I was more intentional about the photos I took. I also asked others to send me their best photos and did the same for them. Taking fewer photos made me more present, and I didn’t miss having to sort through hundreds of images at the end of the day.

5. Journal about your trip instead of posting on social media

While I haven’t tried this yet, keeping a travel journal is something I’d like to try in the future. I wouldn’t consider giving up taking photos entirely, but journaling could help me capture more than a snapshot and become less focused on the need to take photos and post immediately.

6. Use all your senses

Estante recommends practicing “describing sights, sounds and sensations to engage your full awareness.” When my children participated in the Global Explorers program on our expedition cruise, their group leader encouraged them to use all of their senses to explore. I helped them do this throughout our trip and have continued the practice. When I take the time to notice the sounds, smells and feelings evoked by different places, I’m forced to slow down and put my phone away.

“Limiting screen time on vacation has rejuvenating effects that extend beyond the actual break…” explains Kristie Tse, a psychotherapist with Uncover Mental Health Counseling. “Upon returning [home], this practice often translates into heightened focus and motivation at work. I notice my creativity and productivity surge as my mind is refreshed and more attuned to problem-solving. By reducing screen dependency, I develop resilience against distractions, allowing for sustained engagement and satisfaction in daily tasks.”

Analog trips for you to consider

Hotel Ranga (Iceland)

Hotel Ranaga offers an analog menu as an add-on to any booking. The package includes a paper map of southern Iceland, a deck of cards featuring art displayed in the hotel, an Icelandic-themed adult coloring book and crayons, two disposable cameras and three postcards. Another add-on that encourages guests to look up from their phones is the hotel’s Stargazing package, which includes an astronomy lesson in its on-site observatory and access to geothermal hot tubs, perfect for viewing the sky above.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, Cruises (Worldwide)

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions trips are small-ship expeditions to off-the-beaten-path locations. Many trips include onboard presentations, immersive excursions and access to naturalists, local experts and photographers. Travelers who want to completely unplug can choose destinations like Antarctica and the upper Amazon, where no WiFi is available.

Miraval Resorts & Spas (Tucson, Arizona; Austin, Texas; and Berkshires, Massachusetts)

Guests at Miraval Resorts can enter into “Miraval Mode.” These resorts create a device-free environment by asking guests to refrain from using technology outside of their rooms. Signs throughout the property remind guests to stay unplugged. Each room is stocked with “cell phone sleeping bags” to encourage guests to keep their phones out of sight. The resorts provide paper pads and pens to encourage analog note-taking and reflection.

Velas Resorts (Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit, Mexico)

Velas Resorts in Mexico can participate in a “Digital Detox” program. To help guests unplug, the resorts have a detox concierge. Guests can request that the detox concierge remove the television from their room and replace it with classic board games. The concierge will also remove all personal devices from the room and lock them in a safe. Both resorts offer complimentary activities like kayaking, yoga and campfires on the beach to encourage non-screen time. At Grand Velas Riviera Maya, guests who turn in their electronics earn complimentary access to low-tech activities like bike tours, snorkeling or the opportunity to participate in a traditional Mayan water ceremony.

Argos in Cappadocia (Cappadocia, Turkey)

Cappadocia is a magical town with underground cities and hotels carved out of caves. Sleeping in an ancient cave may be enough to get some people off screens. However, Argos in Cappadocia, which was once home to a monastery, helps guests achieve that goal by not providing TVs in rooms. The hotel offers a variety of tech-free activities, including rooms with private pools, full moonwalks, classic car tours and cooking classes.

Yellow Zebra Safaris (Okavango Delta, Botswana)

Yellow Zebra Safaris creates off-the-grid experiences for clients who want to detox from their digital lives. They work with Beagle Expeditions to take guests to a safari camp, accessible only by helicopter, that runs on solar power and operates in 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) of private wilderness. This can be combined with a visit to Splash Camp. This camp only has WiFi in one remote spot, deliberately to encourage people to get off their phones and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

Lakehouse Resort (San Diego, California)

Lakehouse Resort invites guests to join the “Unplugged Sail Club.” This add-on experience offers guests the opportunity to engage in a digital detox on the water. Club members get access to the resort’s pontoons and duffy boats, a waterproof phone pouch to safely stash phones away, binoculars, a guidebook for bird watching, fishing poles, guitars so they can create music without an app, board games and a Polaroid camera.

Photo by ViDI Studio/Shutterstock