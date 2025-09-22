Amazon’s New AI Seller Assistant Helps You Elevate Your Online Retail Business

Amazon is taking a significant step toward the future of online retail with a new AI Seller Assistant tool. First launched last year as a generative AI helper to answer questions and guide merchants through the platform, the assistant is now getting a major upgrade with new agentic AI capabilities that can make running an online business a breeze.

Unlike traditional chatbots that simply respond, this next-gen version can reason, plan and even take action, with the seller’s permission. Amazon says the technology will work across every stage of running an online business on the platform, handling routine tasks, supporting big-picture strategy and collaborating with merchants 24/7.

Grow your business faster with Amazon’s AI-powered Seller Assistant

Amazon has become the go-to marketplace for entrepreneurs in recent decades, with more than 9 million registered sellers worldwide and about 2 million actively doing business on the platform. Independent sellers in the U.S. averaged more than $290,000 in annual sales through the Amazon store in 2024.

Independent merchants now account for over 60% of Amazon’s retail sales and have generated an estimated $2.5 trillion in cumulative revenue. For these sellers, who range from kitchen table startups to established global brands, daily efficiency can mean the difference between growth and stagnation.

That’s the promise of Amazon’s upgraded Seller Assistant. Unlike earlier AI tools that just answered questions, the upgraded version will be more of a personalized digital business partner, managing day-to-day tasks while leaving you in control.

Focus on growing your Amazon business, not administrative tasks

Amazon’s new tool is designed to take the heavy lifting out of day-to-day operations, helping sellers save time and focus on growth. It can monitor inventory levels in real-time, flag slow-moving products before storage fees accumulate and recommend pricing or shipment strategies to reduce costs and maintain product stock. By automating these routine tasks, sellers might no longer need to spend hours tracking data or making operational decisions manually.

This new tech can also function as an always-on compliance assistant. It can scan product listings for potential regulatory issues, alert sellers to problems and guide them step-by-step to resolve issues before they result in lost sales or account warnings.

Third-party sellers, who account for more than 60% of goods sold on the site, are increasingly relying on Amazon’s suite of artificial intelligence tools, from product listing generators to ad-ready image and video creators. For entrepreneurs lacking the time, staff or expertise to navigate e-commerce, these upgrades are helping to level the playing field, so even first-time Amazon sellers can learn the ropes.

Seller Assistant is currently accessible to all sellers in the U.S., with plans to roll it out internationally in the coming months, free of charge.

Scale your Amazon marketing without a full creative team

Amazon has also unveiled a new AI tool within its Creative Studio that can build professional-quality ads on behalf of advertisers and sellers, generating everything from storyboard concepts to finished campaigns.

Drawing on Amazon’s retail insights and shopper data, this new creative tool acts less like a piece of software and more like a creative partner, producing polished content in hours instead of the weeks it might take a traditional agency team.

Unlike traditional ad production, which can take substantial time and require a team of specialists, Amazon’s AI tool aims to simplify the process, allowing you to maintain control and authority over the project and its actions.

Amazon’s new creative AI tool collaborates with you

Amazon’s AI doesn’t just follow your instructions; it creates alongside you. It can suggest fresh ideas, polish visuals, produce voice-overs and even recommend social media posts to help spread the word.

You don’t just click and wait; you can chat with the system, brainstorm ideas, review concepts and tweak campaigns in real time. The more you use it, the more it learns about your style and goals, adapting its output to act less like a machine and more like a collaborative creative partner.

“This is about more than speed—it’s about giving every advertiser and agency access to the kind of strategic, high-quality creative support that once only large brands could afford,” says Jay Richman, vice president, Amazon Ads. “With our new AI creative partner in Creative Studio, businesses can explore bold ideas, collaborate in real time, and bring professional ads to life—always on, at no extra cost.”

With Amazon’s AI upgrades, entrepreneurs can off-load routine tasks and focus on the big picture: growing their business, pursuing new opportunities and making smarter decisions. Whether you’re a small startup or a global brand, the busy work is now handled for you, so you can concentrate on strategy and growth.

Photo by JLco Julia Amaral/Shutterstock