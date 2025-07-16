New Survey Shows Airbnb Has Bad Blood With Neighbors: What It Means for Homeowners, Hosts and Hospitality

A new survey from Anytime Estimate shows only 40% of Americans believe Airbnbs make good neighbors, while over a quarter of homebuyers would offer less for a home near one.

Survey says: Homeowners are unhappy

The survey results showcase the divide and distrust between locals and Airbnb. Only 30% of those surveyed believe Airbnb guests care about the neighborhood they stay in. And only 36% of people said they had positive feelings toward short-term rental companies, such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

The list of disconcerting statistics is as follows: 42% don’t trust Airbnbs to follow rental laws; 52% say they’re less comfortable letting their kids play outside near Airbnbs; 82% want more restrictions on short-term rentals. Over half said they’d rather live next to their in-laws, and almost a third said they’d rather live next to their ex.

As short-term rentals continue to flood residential areas, this growing backlash signals important shifts for multiple audiences. The mounting resentment impacts the housing market, local businesses and the future of short-term rental companies.

Be wary of nightmare neighbors

For homeowners, potential buyers and long-term renters, it’s important to understand how Airbnb saturation could affect the housing market. A nearby Airbnb could decrease property value or deter potential buyers from making an offer. For homeowners trying to sell, being near a short-term rental could be a major obstacle.

One study found that Irvine, California’s, ban on short-term rentals lowered long-term rental prices by almost 3% between 2018 and 2021. A 2025 paper on short-term rentals and housing prices showed that Airbnb owners who operate multiple properties created higher rents and home values—a win for homeowners and a loss for long-term renters. It also found that the presence of short-term rentals can increase the cost of living for residents. However, the evidence is mixed and depends heavily on individual neighborhoods.

When looking to buy, sell or rent, the number of Airbnb rentals in the area is an essential factor. Renters should avoid neighborhoods that are heavily saturated with Airbnb rentals. For buyers, it’s a double-edged sword—they may get a better price where Airbnbs are making it harder to sell houses, but they will have to deal with common Airbnb annoyances.

Homeowners can make a big difference. They can fight for regulations and bans or work to foster a positive relationship with Airbnb owners. In many ways, homeowners can help set the tone for how short-term rentals affect their neighborhood.

Local businesses can fill the trust gap

For local hotels and travel-adjacent businesses, the dip in trust may present a rare opportunity to reclaim market share. Many cities have implemented restrictions or bans on short-term rentals, such as those in Irvine or in New York City (NYC).

NYC hotels have capitalized on this opportunity. According to Airbnb, the average hotel price in the city increased by 7.4%. While increased prices can deter people from traveling at all, smaller travel-based businesses that can maintain reasonable pricing can still reel in tourists.

These kinds of businesses can leverage community support. Local homeowners upset by Airbnb may be more likely to welcome new hotels or pressure politicians to make anti-short-term rental rules.

Airbnb needs a reputation revamp

For Airbnb investors and hosts, the survey results highlight the urgent need to manage reputation and community relations to stay viable. Hidden cleaning fees, misrepresented accommodations and inconsistent experiences are pushing many back toward traditional tourist accommodations.

It might benefit hosts to be more present in their communities, connecting with neighbors and assuring them the short-term rental will be run responsibly. Carefully approving guests, implementing rules against parties and noise and contributing to the neighborhood can help ease tension and turn the tide back in their favor.

Photo by PixBound/Shutterstock