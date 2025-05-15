Airbnb Revamps App to Offer Stellar Services, Local Experiences and Celebrity Interactions

For almost two decades, Airbnb has offered a game-changing alternative to the hotel experience. Since its launch in 2007, the San Francisco-based holiday rental platform has given travelers the chance to stay in unique, affordable spaces without the hassle of check-ins, crowded lobbies or excessive luxury. 17 years later, they are reimagining that vision again.

The price advantage: How Airbnb challenged the hotel model

For the Airbnb faithful, the process has always been clear-cut: enter your destination, find a home or apartment that fits your style and you’re good to go. With a digital code or keys in hand upon arrival, the space is yours. Many travelers choose Airbnb to truly experience a destination, living alongside locals and, at least for a short while, feeling like a part of the community.

Launching Airbnb wasn’t a simple decision; it came with its share of risks for co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia in the early days. They had reservations about whether people would actually be willing to stay in someone else’s home or if the market would even accept the idea. What ultimately resonated with travelers, however, was the affordable price point.

According to NerdWallet, Airbnbs tend to be more affordable than hotels, especially for extended stays and larger groups. In some cases, this has had negative effects on nearby hotels that cannot match the considerably cheaper local experience. For shorter stays, however, Airbnb can still be more expensive in comparison, primarily due to cleaning fees. The challenge is particularly tough for hotels, many of which in major cities are now operated by multinational giants like Accor and Hyatt, leaving them with limited flexibility to adapt.

It is this pressure that makes Airbnb’s latest relaunch particularly significant and potentially potent to the long-term future of the hotel industry. For now though, hotels remain the most popular choice among travelers according to studies, with a significantly higher average daily rate (ADR) than rentals, despite a higher price point.

Airbnb’s new app brings hotel luxury and local living together

“Seventeen years ago, we changed the way people travel. More than two billion guests later, Airbnb is synonymous with a place to stay,” said Chesky, unveiling the company’s redesigned app. “With the launch of services and experiences, we’re changing travel again. Now you can Airbnb more than an Airbnb.”

Initially launching in 260 cities, Airbnb’s new services will include private chefs, masseuses, personal photography and more. Chesky said in a statement that the new features—available to both Airbnb renters and non-users—combine the “best of both worlds” in hotel luxury and Airbnb space.

New ‘Originals’ tab brings immersive live events to those on the go

Airbnb’s new ‘Experiences’ tab will feel familiar to frequent travelers who have used holiday booking apps or package deals to simplify their trips. This updated category will offer everything from local tours to live events. The ‘Originals’ tab offers unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences “hosted by the world’s greatest icons.”

Through partnerships with prominent figures in music and art, Airbnb is now providing exclusive live events for travelers. One such experience is a “multisensory journey” with Chance the Rapper in Downtown Los Angeles, with tickets currently priced at just over $100 each. For those interested in offering their own services, Airbnb is inviting professionals to share their expertise by applying to become a host.

The never-ending internal debate of what to do and where to go can be a traveler’s worst enemy, and sometimes, the stress of cramming enough into a day takes away from the whole point—to unwind and disconnect. Airbnb aims to fix that by bringing the fun right to your doorstep. All of Airbnb’s new services and features are now live and available to users.

Photo from airbnb.com