How to Use AI to Coach Your Next Job Application Video

More companies are seeing the benefits of video-based job applications, whether it’s a one-way recording or a live digital panel for the interview. According to research from LinkedIn, 79% of hiring managers believe that video introductions have become more important when vetting applications, so being comfortable on camera is now an essential skill. Unfortunately, it’s also a skill many applicants don’t naturally possess.

Generative AI could offer a solution as a real-time, personalized feedback tool. Professionals are already seeing the benefits of using AI for helping to optimize their resumes and cover letters, and recently AI communication coaching has become an integral part of video interview preparation.

Here’s how to knock your next video-based job application out of the park.

Make your first impression on camera count

Communication and confidence coach Kelli Thompson recommends thinking of video as a first impression for a recruiter or hiring manager. “Think about presenting [yourself] in a quick and efficient manner,” she says.

To combat the absence of energetic exchange, where we can see another person nodding along and reacting with facial expressions, Thompson has three tips to appear more natural on camera:

1. “Look at the camera—it mimics that eye connection—versus looking down at your notes.”

2. “Have pictures of people (if it helps) propped up around your camera so it feels like you’re talking to someone.”

3. Finally, she recommends incorporating your humanity and personality into your video. “Don’t just robotically read the answers into the camera. Tell stories. Give anecdotes. Just because a human isn’t sitting there doesn’t mean that you can’t respond to the questions like you would a real human.”

Thompson suggests using Yoodli.ai for instant feedback on how often you rely on filler words and what your storytelling skills are like. It’s not without limitations though. “It still can’t replicate a real conversation… that banter back and forth,” she says.

Cheryl Laidlaw is a web designer and AI strategist who also vouches for Yoodli’s video interview support. Additionally, she suggests experimenting with various AI video interview coaching platforms, like InterviewsBy.AI, which tailors mock interviews to the job description and suggests stronger sample answers. Huru.ai, which creates role-specific interview simulations and scores your performance, is another option. Finally, there’s Google Interview Warmup, which offers a simple (but free) option to transcribe your answers for review.

How to use ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini for AI job interview practice

If you’re more comfortable with a typical generative AI platform like ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini, you can still use them to support your video application preparation. Laidlaw recommends always opting for the pro versions of your AI of choice, regardless of your industry. She also emphasizes the importance of training your AI extensively in your tone of voice, your style of writing, vocabulary and preferences—long before asking it for job application support.

Here are some prompts she recommends to get started:

1. General interview simulation prompt

Act as an experienced interviewer for the role of [insert role]. Ask me 5-7 realistic interview questions based on the following job description or skills:

“[Paste job description/key skills].”

Ask one question at a time. After each of my responses, give feedback on how I could improve my structure, examples or confidence level. End with an overall summary and my top three areas to work on.

2. Behavioral or competency-based interview prompt

You are an expert behavioral interviewer trained in the STAR method. Conduct a mock interview for [job role]. Focus on behavioral questions such as teamwork, leadership and conflict resolution. After each of my answers, evaluate whether I covered Situation, Task, Action, and Result clearly. Then rewrite my answer in a more compelling and concise way.

3. Video or on-camera simulation prompt

Simulate a one-way video interview (like HireVue or Sonru). You will ask me a series of questions. I have 30 seconds to “prepare” and two minutes to “respond.” After each answer, give feedback on content, delivery, tone and video presence (eye contact, energy, body language). Conclude with a summary of what I could improve if I were on camera.

4. Presentation practice prompt

You are part of a hiring panel for a senior role. I’m delivering a 5-minute presentation on [insert topic, e.g., “How I would grow your brand using digital strategy”]. Create a realistic brief, ask clarifying questions before I begin, then simulate the panel’s reactions and follow-up questions. Afterward, critique my presentation structure, storytelling, engagement and clarity.

5. Curveball or stress-test scenario prompt

Act as a slightly challenging interviewer. Ask me tough or unexpected questions that test my composure, such as: “Tell me about a time you failed,” or “Why should we hire you over someone more experienced?” Occasionally interrupt or ask for clarification, just as a real interviewer might. Then assess how well I maintained professionalism and composure.

6. Group or panel interview prompt

You are a panel of three interviewers, each with different priorities. The HR rep cares about culture fit, the manager about delivery and the director about ROI. Ask questions from each perspective and let them occasionally disagree. Afterward, tell me how effectively I addressed each stakeholder’s concerns.

Keep the human touch in video interview prep with AI

“[AI] forces you to think bigger, but it needs to be within your parameters and [reflect] your personality,” Laidlaw explains. She encourages taking the time to experiment. “If you’re really desperate for the job and you want to practice and put the time and the effort in, then definitely check out [several tools and prompts].”

Laidlaw believes, with time, we’ll see a return to in-person interviews. “I think we will start craving human face-to-face [connection]. It will do a full circle… we’re not in that full circle [yet], but I know it will come back around. So at the moment, we just need to bring our personalities across as much as possible.”

