Advanced Dietary and Lifestyle Solutions for Cancer Patients   

A cancer diagnosis can be devastating, and patients need help managing their care as well as their overall health. Advances in digital health may hold the key. Our success spotlight today features Mary Christ and Evgueni Malikov from Nestle Healthcare Nutrition are here to talk about COPES, a new platform for cancer patients developed by the Nestle E-Health Incubator.

For More on Nestle Healthcare Nutrition, Inc., visit www.mycopes.com