Activate Your Highest Potential with Michael Beckwith

You know who you want to be, but do you know how to get there? Law of Attraction host Natasha Graziano sits down with speaker, author and spiritual director of Agape Spiritual Center, Michael Beckwith, to discuss how we can let go of what doesn’t serve us and channel our vision with the gifts and abilities we already have.

Beckwith’s path of spiritual teaching, which began when he was a senior in college, has only continued to flourish in Agape’s 36th year. He attributes the center’s success not only to a series of wise decisions, but to the spiritual practices he follows. Now, he shares the importance of enlightenment and widening your point of view, his method of activating your highest potential and how to practice the law of attraction.

