9 Best Gifts To Help Automate Your Life

Today’s world moves fast. To-do lists are long and free time is in short supply. But due in part to the rise of AI and smart technology, there’s probably a product that can help take things off your plate. This gift guide rounds up some of the best gifts designed to automate different aspects of your life in innovative ways. Because really, what’s the point of creating smart products if you still have to do all the annoying things yourself?



1. Kasa Smart Plugs to control your electronics with voice commands

Photo from kasasmart.com

Simply put, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini makes your home smarter. Through the Kasa Smart app, you can schedule lights to turn on while you’re on vacation or turn off the plug to your curling iron from work. Or you can use voice commands thanks to its compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Because of its smaller size, you can stack two Minis in one outlet to maximize your home’s capabilities.



2. CHEF iQ’s smart thermometer to basically cook dinner for you

Photo from chefiq.com

The iQ Sense smart wireless cooking thermometer is your secret ingredient to perfectly cooked meals. Acting as your personal Ratatouille, the smart probe syncs with the CHEF iQ app and prompts you with real-time temperature tracking and alerts to flip your steak, remove from heat and more. iQ Sense probes work in the air fryer, deep fryer, grill, oven, sous vide, smoker and stovetop, and last up to 40 hours per charge.



3. Forme to correct your posture by simply getting dressed

Photo from forme.science

Forme creates sleek, FDA-registered posture correcting clothing for men and women in an effort to redefine smart fashion. Embedded with posture-correcting wearable technology, Forme’s clothing helps correct your body’s alignment, decrease neck tension, plus increase spine extension and chest expansion for better breathing. All you have to do is get dressed. For women, try the Power Bra and for men, the Ace Tee.



4. Diamond Drunk to clean your jewelry while you sleep

Photo from diamonddrunk.com

The Diamond Drunk Starter Collection cleaning kit restores your fine gold, diamond and platinum jewelry to pristine condition while you sleep. Place your jewelry in the basket, soak it in Diamond Drunk’s non-toxic, plant-based cleaning solution overnight, and rinse it off in the morning. The kit comes in a stylish, reusable container, and each cleaning solution lasts up to two months of daily use.



5. SimpliSafe doorbell camera to prevent porch pirates

Photo from simplisafe.com

The SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro will keep an eye on your home (and your packages) so you don’t have to. SimpliSafe’s wired doorbell has an HD camera that automatically toggles to night vision at dusk, provides two-way audio so you can speak with visitors remotely and sends motion alerts straight to your phone. You can pair it with a monthly monitoring plan or use it as a standalone device.

6. Velotric Ebike to handle your uphill battles

Photo from veloctricbike.com

The Velotric Fold 1 Ebike is aptly named for its compact size that can fit neatly into any car trunk, making it one of the most versatile e-bikes. The Fold 1 is waterproof, with a 608Wh battery that can ride up to 55 miles per charge. On the road, its powerful 750W motor does all the heavy lifting, so you can conquer mountains—or at least cruise through your morning commute without breaking a sweat.



7. Stitch Fix to pick out your clothes for you

Photos from stitchfix.com

Let Stitch Fix curate your wardrobe without ever setting foot in a store. First, take a short, image-based quiz to determine your unique Style Profile. Next, a stylist assembles your “Fix” of recommended items hand-selected just for you. You pay a $20 styling fee, which can be credited toward the price of anything you decide to keep, and simply mail back the rest. A Stitch Fix gift card covers the styling fee and the remainder goes toward items the recipient chooses to buy.



8. Aera smart diffuser to only smell roses 24/7

Photo from aeraforhome.com

Unlike essential oil diffusers, the Aera Mini Diffuser uses proprietary fragrance pods that require no upkeep or cleaning. Simply swap in a new pod every 60-ish days. You can also use the Aera app to schedule when your scents fill the air to avoid wasting fragrance while you’re asleep or out and about. The Aera Mini Diffuser plugs into any wall outlet and covers up to 400 square feet.



Photo from rachio.com

The Rachio Smart Hose Timer takes the guesswork out of gardening. Pair it with Rachio’s DIG Starter Drip Kit and you can build a fully automated watering system, all programmed via an app on your phone that ensures your plants get just the right amount of H2O. With the Smart Hose Timer as the brains, your system will even adjust its watering schedule based on upcoming weather—so you don’t waste water on rainy days.

