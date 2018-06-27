6 Ways to Overcome Entrepreneurial Anxiety

In our society, the entrepreneurs who make it big tend to achieve hero status. People look at them and think they have it all together. But many of the most successful leaders in business face challenges similar to the rest of us. Owning a business can be extremely stressful and exhausting. The entrepreneur’s resulting anxiety can be crippling to their business.

Usually stepping back and disconnecting from big issues to calm down is helpful. Try these strategies to cool your nerves:

1. Braindump

Your brain loves holding on to what it thinks is important, which easily causes overwhelm and exhaustion. Take 20 minutes and write down anything that comes to mind, your worries, to do list and everyday tasks. Don’t think, just purge what’s in your head.

2. Meditate

After creating space in your brain from everything that it’s been holding onto, give it a short break from all the thinking. Choose a guided meditation—a clear framework for your thoughts can be very helpful while relaxing your mind.

3. Shift Perspective

Changing how you look at a situation can give you an incredible relief of stress. Ask yourself how you will be looking at your life situation a few years from now. Picture the worst thing that can happen and come to terms with it. Then create a strategy on how you would handle that situation.

4. Celebrate

Instead of focusing on everything that’s going wrong, switch your approach and make a list of all your past and current wins.

5. Simplify

Your brain is wired to solve basic problems. Essentially it needs to decide between a fight or flight response. Create and write down a simple but efficient action plan for the next 30 days, which will leave you with a sense of control and certainty.

6. Take Action

After getting clear on your action plan, execute. Focus on the process of your strategy on a micro level, instead of the bigger picture and vision, which might seem unreachable and intimidating at the moment.

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

