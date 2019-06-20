6 Secrets to Preventing Procrastination

What is your secret to preventing procrastination?

I start each day by answering the question: What’s the most important thing I need to do today in order to move the needle in my business?

—Charles Gaudet, CEO and founder of Predictable Profits

Mindset. For me, procrastination is a task that I don’t feel like using the mental capacity to do. Understanding the stress relief I’ll receive after the task is complete is what helps me stop procrastinating.

—Daniel Griggs, founder and CEO of ATX Web Designs

I look at the project I’m having trouble with for one small thing I can do to get started, even if it’s just a list of what needs to be done or one email to be drafted. The hardest part of any project is often taking that first step. Once I’ve gotten started, it’s usually easy enough to keep going.

—Pokin Yeung, founder of Absolute Games

I live by my calendar! I’ve found that having a clear view of my day and blocking out times to answer emails keeps me focused throughout the day. I am also naturally a very goal oriented person who does not like to waste time. Because I have many projects that I am juggling at any given time, it’s less stressful for me to focus and get things done than to procrastinate and do things that don’t drive my goals forward.

—Courtney Spritzer, co-founder of Socialfly

Procrastination gets a bad rap. It can be an effective means of prioritization as well as an effective means of invoking inspiration. That said, procrastinating to the point of missing deadlines or pulling an all-nighter just to catch up isn’t sustainable. To avoid the latter, I make lists. Whenever I feel overwhelmed by the height of the mountain to climb, I find that lists help me put one foot in front of the other instead of worrying about how far I’ve got left to go.

—Apu Gupta, CEO of Curalate

I see it as a strength instead of a fault. I find that when I’m up against a deadline is when I have the clearest mind and focus. So to me, the 11th hour is a help more than a hindrance…. If it’s healthy and the job is getting done, why prevent it?



—Kathryn Petralia, co-founder of Kabbage

Photo by David Guenther on Unsplash

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

