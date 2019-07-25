5 Tips to Help You Fall Asleep Quickly
More and more people are (rightly) paying attention to their sleep. So when he wanted to stop tossing and turning, Reddit.com user Hucufurus turned to the LifeProTips subreddit for some advice. These were among the most popular answers.
u/mrthewhite:“Only get into bed when you’re ready to sleep and don’t stay there if you aren’t sleeping…. The theory is that your body/brain starts associating bed with ONLY sleep and it becomes a subconscious habit to prepare you for sleep when you get in bed.”
u/Gonzako: “No screens 30 minutes before bed.”
u/armchair_cynic: “Exercise during the day. Especially early to mid-afternoon.”
u/dwidel: “Getting up at the same time is really important, and no naps during the day. If you do that, your lack of sleep will help you sleep the next night. If not, you can get off cycle and really messed up.”
u/Kryptonyt: “Close your eyes. Now stay exactly still for about 10 minutes. No movements at all. Don’t even move your eyeballs. In a situation like this, your mind starts to send signals to your body to check if it’s awake. You’ll get an occasional itch, or just a strong desire to move. Don’t. You’ll automatically fall asleep before the 10 minutes are over. It takes a bit of self-control, but is a sure way of falling asleep.”
This article originally appeared in the Fall 2019 issue of SUCCESS magazine.
Photo by Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com
Photo by Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com
