Winter Wellness: 5 Tips to Better Manage Seasonal Affective Disorder

While December is typically seen as a festive season full of holiday cheer, the shorter days and lack of sunlight can leave a lot of people feeling sad. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) impacts about 5% of the U.S. adult population each year. SAD, or “winter depression” as it is sometimes referred to “is a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern, and it typically occurs during the darker… colder months, when the daylight hours become shorter” according to Topsie VandenBosch, a licensed clinical social worker.

VandenBosch shares that common symptoms of seasonal affective disorder can include “having feelings of sadness, low energy, oversleeping, difficulty concentrating, overeating, a lot of weight gain, and you almost feel like your mood is kind of syncing up with the weather and the lack of sunlight. [It] feels like you are just being zapped of your energy and your motivation.”

The good news is, there are strategies that can help you manage these symptoms so they don’t feel so overwhelming this winter. Here are five ways you can support your mental health and navigate SAD symptoms through the winter months:

1. Increase your exposure to sunlight

Because a lack of sunlight is one of the causes of seasonal affective disorder, intentionally creating routines to increase your sun exposure can have a positive, uplifting impact on your mood.

Here are some ways you can increase your sunlight exposure:

Sit or work next to a window showing outside light during daylight hours if possible

Take a walk outside on your lunch or coffee breaks

Drink your morning coffee outdoors or next to the sunlight streaming in from a window if it’s too cold to go outside

You can also look at light therapy to increase your exposure to UV-like rays to improve your mood. If you choose to use light therapy, it’s recommended to get 10,000 lux for 30 minutes in the morning, seven days a week for best results.

2. Exercise or move your body often

Moving your body is a great way to release endorphins, which have a natural mood-lifting effect. Endorphins are released after 20-30 minutes of moderate exercise. If going to the gym isn’t your thing (or isn’t in your budget), psychologist Samantha Madhosingh, Psy.D., recommends finding activities that allow you to move your body that you enjoy doing so it will stick. Madhosingh shares, “You can also do small bursts of exercise, like doing some jumping jacks, marches or even burpees for two minutes at different times of the day. Or yoga poses or gardening or cycling.”

Spending too much time inside or at your computer can exacerbate the symptoms of SAD, so Madhosingh recommends getting outside. She advises, “Go for walks, especially in the morning. Being outside, getting fresh air, absorbing whatever actual sunlight there is can be so helpful for your circadian rhythms. Make it a point to get at least 5,000 steps a day.”

VandenBosch acknowledges that being outside, especially when it’s cold, can be the last thing you want to do. “You want to create [a] positive connotation with that season. And that means doing the best with what you have…. [Focus on] that visual imagery, the colors, all of those things can help ground you and anchor you to the beauty of the season, rather than focusing so much on how the season is just blah and doesn’t feel good.” If going outdoors is not possible for you due to the weather, you can get your steps in at a local mall, indoor track or even indoor garden.

3. Prioritize quality sleep

A lack of sleep or poor quality sleep can make depression symptoms worse. Sleep deficiency (defined as fewer than seven hours of sleep on a regular basis for adults) is linked to having a harder time controlling your emotions, coping with change and feelings of depression.

You can improve your sleep quality and quantity by:

Going to bed at the same time every night, and waking up at the same time every morning

Sleeping with your phone in another room to dissuade late-night scrolling

Avoiding coffee and caffeinated beverages after noon

Doing a “brain dump” before bed, writing down all the things you want to remember or need to do the next day to avoid your mind spinning

Making your room as dark as possible and dimming any LED lights you have on alarm clocks

4. Practice grounding techniques

Grounding has been shown to have an uplifting impact on the nervous system and helps to resolve chronic inflammation. Inflammation has been correlated with depressive symptoms, difficulty sleeping and decreased energy levels and motivation. When the ground is cold, or covered in snow, however, no one wants to walk outside barefoot, so how do you get your grounding in?

Madhosingh shares that “grounding is great for alleviating a myriad of conditions. A grounding mat or grounding sheets for your bed (great to help improve your sleep) allow you to ground indoors if grounding outdoors isn’t possible.” Grounding mats and bedsheets have a simple plug that only uses a “ground” pin in the electrical outlet in the wall. The ground pin connects the energy from the earth outside to your mat or bedsheets inside.

Being present in the moment can also create a sense of being grounded. “You may not be able to walk outside, but… do you like to cook? Are there recipes you can look up that you can cook that can elicit positive memories?” VandenBosch asks. If cooking isn’t your thing, VandenBosch recommends looking into other creative outlets that allow you to express yourself and be present in the moment.

5. Be slow to saying yes to extra commitments

Seasonal affective disorder can cause low levels of energy and motivation. Taking on additional commitments, whether that is coffee dates with friends, volunteering within your community or extra projects at work, can further overwhelm your nervous system. Overwhelm can exacerbate your depressive symptoms.

If the very thought of saying no to someone makes you feel overwhelmed or anxious, try one of these communication strategies to support your efforts:

“Thank you for thinking of me. I am practicing not overcommitting to things like I have in the past so I can be more present. Let me check my schedule and I’ll get back to you in 24 hours.”

“I appreciate the invitation to…. I’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately so I can’t commit to something until closer to the day and time. Thank you for understanding.”

“Thank you for the invite! I just need to check my schedule to make sure I am free. I’ll get back to you in a couple hours to let you know.”

Winter doesn’t have to be a sentence to a dark and dreary mood. Using any combination of these strategies can help you manage the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. If at any point in time your symptoms of depression become overwhelming and feel unmanageable, please consult a health care professional.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes and should not be used as a substitute for seeking professional medical advice from a health care provider to address and treat your symptoms.

