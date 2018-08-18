5 Strategies for Enjoying Your Workday

Self-care seems like a sacred word reserved for activities you do in the privacy of your home—things like yoga, long baths and quiet, meditative evenings. It’s a very deliberate form of care, a ritual we exercise full control over. But away from home, at places like the office, the concept of well-being shifts. We think of it as something our employers should take the first stab at providing: a workplace culture that produces happiness for us.

But at the end of the day, it’s all up to you. Your company might provide snacks, board games and holiday parties, but it doesn’t hurt to customize your workday for a happier you.

A happy worker increases his or her productivity by 12 percent, according to a 2014 study from the University of Warwick. If you’re feeling unhappy at work, try switching up your routine with these quick, nourishing activities.

1. Snack healthy, and snack often.

A hungry human is a cranky human. When you’re running low on energy, power up with a handful of nuts, some dried fruit or a whole-grain protein bar.

2. Do something you love on your lunch break.

Play an instrument, work on the novel you’ve been writing or go feed the ducks at a nearby park. This gives your day some variety and creates a sense of purpose outside of your cubicle.

3. Take group walks.

But don’t talk about work or gossip about co-workers. Keep the conversation light with topics like weekend plans and new TV shows.

4. Keep a small LEGO collection at your desk.

You’ll only need 20 to 30 pieces for this healthy distraction. Challenge yourself to create something new using every single piece at least three times a week.

5. Work in pairs.

You might have fallen out of love with your job, but that doesn’t mean every aspect of your company is dull. Join a team member for a group project or venture beyond your department to learn something new and freshen your perspective.

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

