5 Creative Benefits of Daydreaming

Great ideas start as dreams. In fact, dreaming is a precursor for building. A key component to creating and crafting. So give yourself permission to dream. Allow your creative energies to flow. Open yourself to all the possibilities.

If you want to enhance your innovative powers, the first step is to practice daydreaming:

Program daydreaming into your schedule as you would with any other practice. Set aside a few minutes a day and allow your imagination to run wild. Daydream while strolling in a natural space or during a small tea break.

Release judgments around your daydreaming. Daydreaming is not for children or immature adults; it’s a vital practice that has allowed humankind to survive and thrive in so many ways.

Relish in what your mind and heart create during daydreaming. Enjoy the visions and appreciate all of the feelings. Tap into the magic of daydreaming and let it carry you far, far away.

1. Freedom promotes innovation.

When the mind wanders, it’s free from constraint and limitations. It’s free to roam and travel down unknown paths into unchartered territory. It’s free to be. Never are we more full of possibility than when we remove that which binds us and embrace the freedom to create new realities. Daydreaming is a powerful tool, inspiring us to try something new and encouraging us to pursue unfulfilled desires.

2. Daydreaming uncovers truths.

Natural talents dwell in the shadows of our forgotten dreams. The key to uncovering that potential is by reconnecting to our inner child. The child in us loves to play, try and discover. The child in us creates something out of nothing, reimagines landscapes, sceneries and scenarios. The child in us longs to release that which has been repressed. It speaks truth and represents authenticity and innocence. The truth of who we are and what we wish to create is hiding inside of each one of us. Daydreaming unleashes our truest purpose via the childlike wonder of everyday life and common occurrences.

3. Imagination expands reality.

Daydreaming propels us beyond the reality we currently know. While we seem to trust this reality, there is a lot of limitation. We even use certain language that prevents us from exploring further. We say things like, “I can’t do that!” or “That’s impossible!” without fully understanding our potential or that of the world around us. Daydreaming raises awareness of the beyond. And in doing so, we can envision the plethora of possibilities to make dreams realities.

4. Daydreaming connects us.

We have always imagined a better future, hence advances in technology, science, medicine, the arts and humanities. We have been visionaries since the dawn of time. We have always wished for a brighter future, not just for ourselves, but for others and the world around us. Daydreaming fosters connectivity to what we were, who we are today and who we’d like to become. When we witness transformation, we become aware of how far we’ve come and all the possibilities left unexplored.

5. Relaxation informs decisions.

A relaxed mind and body spell wellness, for it’s the stresses of life that are the killers of dreams. When we are in a relaxed state, we are more likely to make wiser decisions around our health and overall well-being. One huge aspect of wellness is dreaming, the ability to conceive and build our soul’s deepest desires. By introducing relaxation into our lives, we have much more room to dream.

