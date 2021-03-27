When you’re tired, what sustains your work?

1. Making an impact

Knowing that my company’s work is making a meaningful and positive impact on people’s lives.

—Marissa Bell, co-founder and CEO at The Seventh Spark Company

2. Remembering your why

For me, failure is not an option. I started working toward my launch while pregnant. It was really tough and a lot of personal sacrifices were made during that period. So whenever I feel unmotivated, I look at my son. It reminds me why I started my business and that always pushes me through.

—Chiedza Dawn Ziyambe, founder of Miss Chii Lingerie

3. Music

When I’m tired, feeling motivated is challenging. What helps me is music, and not just any music but high-energy music. Music helps me refocus, energizes me and gets my productivity back on track.

—Ranu Coleman, CMO of Azazie and Blush Mark

4. Connection

Connecting with new people, partners, talent, teams and co-workers fuels me and energizes me to keep going.

—Stephanie Biegel, chief strategy officer and founder at Key

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by fizkes/Shutterstock