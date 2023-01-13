2022 Recap: Insights and Lessons Learned

We spent 2022 unlearning old ways of living and working, and being more intentional about pointing our lives in the direction that actually makes us feel alive, instead of just going with the flow.

Today, In the Details host Karen Allen is looking back on her favorite moments of the podcast in 2022. She shares insights learned, practices adopted and how the universe has connected people who have crossed her path. Stories and teaching from guests include:

We should be moving from a place of being reactive to life happening to us in our day, to a place of being intentional and responsive, says Lauren Hodges, who has a doctorate in curriculum design. She talks about how strategic recovery increases performance, and the importance of creating a space to just be in the moment. One of her favorite ways to do this is laying on the rug surrounded by her dogs.

Action ends suffering, Trucks says in this episode. There are a collection of actions that will end suffering, but it may not be fun or you likely won’t feel like doing anything.

“Sometimes the action isn’t always just to make progress. Sometimes the action is to get yourself outside and go for a walk at the park with your friend. That’s the action to begin with, you know?” he explains. “Sometimes the action is to write your feelings out or the action is to cry. But once that happens, I have a little bit of fuel to move to the next thing and the next thing.”

Additional episodes featured:

“Empire State of Mindset with Elena Cardone”

“Facing 100 Fears with Michelle Poler”

“Ready for Change? Start a To-Be List with Elayna Fernandez”

