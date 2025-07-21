49 ‘Believe in Yourself’ Quotes to Help You Overcome Self-Limiting Beliefs 

There’s an adage often attributed to Henry Ford that reads, “Whether you believe you can do a thing or not, you’re right.” Often, the simple act of believing you are capable of something is half the battle. It can give us the motivation we need to fearlessly go after our goals. Or, to take risks that could alter our life’s trajectory for the better. “Believe in yourself” quotes are just one tool that nudge us to achieve this can-do mindset.

One important facet of developing an edge of self-confidence is to overcome self-doubt, self-limiting beliefs and other negative thoughts. At some point or another, we’re all burdened by pesky notions like “I’m not good enough” or “I don’t belong.” But, in order to grow, we must identify these self-sabotaging belief patterns, reframe them and continue to dig up evidence that refutes them. Then can we reach our full potential in our careers, relationships and in life.

You can accomplish nearly anything you put your mind to. Self-belief quotes remind us of this truth and empower us to achieve things we never thought possible.

Inspirational ‘Believe in Yourself’ Quotes to Empower You

Believing in yourself often starts with positive self-talk. Remember that you are strong. You are talented. You are more adept than you give yourself credit for. When you find yourself doubting these principles, take a step back to gain perspective. Remind yourself of how far you’ve come, reflect on past successes and cultivate a more positive self-image.

Self-belief isn’t about thinking you have all the answers right now or that you’re immune to failure. It’s about continuing to show up and trusting that you will eventually find your way. If you ever forget just how much you’re capable of, let the following “stronger than you believe” quotes be your guide.

“You are a person of destiny. You are not here by accident. There is no obstacle too big, no dream you can’t accomplish.” —Joel Osteen

“You are capable of much more than you are presently thinking, imagining, doing or being.” —Myles Munroe, Purpose for Living

“If you believe it will work out, you’ll see opportunities. If you believe it won’t you will see obstacles.” —Dr. Wayne Dyer

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” —Theodore Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt on Bravery

“It’s difficult to believe in yourself because the idea of self is an artificial construction. You are, in fact, part of the glorious oneness of the universe. Everything beautiful in the world is within you.” —Russell Brand

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does.” —Serena Williams

“Follow your dreams, believe in yourself and don’t give up.” —Rachel Corrie

“I want to teach these kids that you’ve got to believe in yourself. I believe I’m the best-looking guy in the world, and I might be right.” —Charles Barkley

“What you’re going to be asked to do is bigger than what you think you can do. It’s always bigger than what you think you can handle, but you’re never going to be given something you can’t handle.” —Sanda Cisneros

“[My] dad drilled it in my head, you know, ‘If you want it bad enough, and you’re willing to make the sacrifices, you can do it. But first you have to believe in yourself.’” —Jennie Finch

Related: You’ve Got This! 15 Quotes for Getting What You Want

Quotes to Help You Overcome Self-Limiting Beliefs

Self-limiting beliefs are the negative, often fear-based, assumptions you have about yourself or your circumstances that prevent you from living the life you’ve always dreamed of. This could be anything from impostor syndrome to stereotypes, but they all take a toll on your self-worth and ability to act. Conversely, viewing life through a more positive growth mindset lens changes everything. This switch-up in mindset breaks down those self-imposed barriers, allowing you to grow, boost your self-esteem and move forward more effectively.

The following quotes about self-limiting beliefs further express the importance of letting go of doubts that are holding you back.

“Learning too soon our limitations, we never learn our powers.” —Mignon McLaughlin, The Neurotic’s Notebook

“Every [person] takes the limits of [their] own field of vision for the limits of the world.” —Arthur Schopenhauer, Studies in Pessimism

“Today is a new day. Today is a day for you to begin creating a joyous, fulfilling life. Today is the day to begin to release all your limitations. Today is the day for you to learn the secrets of life. You can change your life for the better. You already have the tools within you to do so. These tools are your thoughts and your beliefs.” —Louise Hay

“Remember: We all get what we tolerate. So stop tolerating excuses within yourself, limiting beliefs of the past, or half-assed or fearful states.” —Tony Robbins, Money Master the Game

“We are put on this planet only once, and to limit ourselves to the familiar is a crime against our minds.” —Roger Ebert, Roger Ebert’s Movie Yearbook

“If we could just free ourselves from our perceived limitations and tap into our internal fire, the possibilities are endless.” —Dean Karnazes, Ultramarathon Man

“Winners dwell on their desires, not their limitations.” —Denis Waitley, The Psychology of Winning

“Argue for your limitations, and sure enough, they’re yours.” —Richard Bach, Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah

“If we can see past preconceived limitations then the possibilities are endless.” —Amy Purdy

“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

Related: 36 ‘Know Your Worth’ Quotes to Boost Your Self-Esteem

Famous Quotes on the Power of Self-Belief in Business, Leadership & Success

Some of the most successful people in business and leadership lean on self-belief as a powerful tool. They view challenges as opportunities and persevere despite setbacks or perceived hurdles. Their goals are ambitious, and they generally don’t shy away from taking the steps to get there. They often have a strong belief in themselves and their abilities, practice optimistic outlooks and expect success.

Quotes on the power of self-belief help us see that believing you can is one of the greatest keys to success. Take it from some of the world’s most accomplished athletes, authors and other notable names.

“Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe.” —Birgitta A. Sunding

“Working hard is important. But there’s something that matters even more. Believing in yourself.” —J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

“If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride—and never quit—you’ll be a winner. The price of victory is high but so are the rewards.” —Paul Bryant

“A man can be as great as he wants to be. If you believe in yourself and have the courage, the determination, the dedication, the competitive drive, and if you are willing to sacrifice the little things in life and pay the price for the things that are worthwhile, it can be done.” —Vince Lombardi, What It Takes to Be Number One

“You have to trust in something—your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.” —Steve Jobs

“You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. You can’t get there by bus, only by hard work and risk and by not quite knowing what you’re doing, but what you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover will be yourself.” —Alan Alda

“Success is not a destination—Remember, success is a journey, not a destination. Have faith in your ability. You will do just fine.” —Bruce Lee, Striking Thoughts

“You have to believe that you are the one who creates your success, that you are the one who creates your mediocrity, and that you are the one creating your struggle around money and success.” —T. Harv Eker

“There are going to be times when you are questioning yourself, but if you stay the course and believe in yourself, take it one day at a time, there’s going to be a light at the end of the tunnel.” —Nick Bosa

Motivational ‘Believe in Yourself’ Sayings for Powerful Affirmation

The following “always believe in yourself” quotes, written by SUCCESS® team members, can be used as your own personal affirmations.

Simply repeating phrases to yourself like “you got this” can have a massive impact. In fact, research has found a positive correlation between positive self-talk and mindfulness, as well as positive self-talk and self-compassion. Additionally, there are other benefits to the practice, such as a reduction in anxiety and stress, enhanced resilience and improved emotional regulation.

Below are a few examples of constructive self-talk phrases that you can use as a pick-me-up or share with others who may be struggling with self-doubt.

“Your potential is limitless when you simply believe in yourself.”

“I am stronger than any obstacle in my way.”

“There’s no question that you can do it. Believe that and you’re golden.”

“Trust in the process, but most importantly, trust in yourself.”

“Allow your actions to speak louder than the voices of doubt in your head.”

“Success follows those who act confidently and without fear.”

“Start, even when you’re not sure how to. Keep going, even when things get hard.”

“When you believe you can fly, it’s easier to take the leap.”

“It’s not foolish to believe you can do anything. It’s foolish not to.”

“I can and I will.”

Words of Wisdom to Believe in Yourself & Gain Self-Confidence

“You are braver than you believe” quotes help you tap into your self-confidence. Displaying self-confidence in certain situations starts with a foundation of self-belief. When you trust your inner strength, you can stop second-guessing and begin to move more fearlessly. The right words encourage you to stand tall, never dim your light and side-step any uncertainties festering in your mind.

“Too many of us are not living our dreams, because we are living our fears. Decide to become fearless. Face the thing you fear the most. You are stronger than you give yourself credit for. If you can laugh at it. You can move past it. You have the ability to do more than you have ever hoped, imagined or dreamed. You have GREATNESS within you!” —Les Brown

“Go after what it is that creates meaning in your life and then trust yourself to handle the stress that follows.” —Kelly McGonigal

“Don’t limit yourself, and don’t let others convince you that you are limited in what you can do. Remember that you can achieve what you believe you can. Trust and believe and have faith.” —Thomas Monson

“BELIEVE IN YOURSELF! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.” —Norman Vincent Peale, The Power of Positive Thinking

“Self-esteem is a huge piece of my work. You have to believe it’s possible and believe in yourself. Because after you’ve decided what you want, you have to believe it’s possible, and possible for you, not just for other people. Then you need to seek out models, mentors and coaches.” —Jack Canfield

“I think it’s important to be confident. Believe in yourself and everybody’s hot.” —Paris Hilton

“Envision possibility. Don’t worry who else believes in it; the universe is only looking for instructions from you.” —Marianne Williamson

“There is hope. You can do it. Start now.” —Linda Hamilton

“Happiness and self-confidence come naturally when you feel yourself moving and progressing toward becoming the very best person you can possibly be.” —Brian Tracy

“With confidence you have won even before you have started.” —Marcus Garvey, Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey

Unlock Your Full Potential With Positive Self-Belief Quotes

The little blue engine was on the right track when she said, “I think I can, I think I can.” The adventurous locomotive was way ahead of her time when it comes to self-belief affirmations, and we can learn a lot from her tenacity and trust in herself.

Finding success in anything you do starts with believing in yourself. The words of wisdom listed here remind us that with this foundation, we can go farther than we ever thought possible. Don’t believe everything you think quotes additionally help us to overcome any perceived limitations, giving us the green light to push past self-doubt and reach our full potential.

Photo by Nicoleta Ionescu/Shutterstock.