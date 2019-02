To love and be loved can mean a lot of things: affection and appreciation, devotion and passion, hope and happily ever afters. Love lives in your heart and feeds your soul. Love makes you feel alive.

Feel the love with these romantic quotes for Valentine’s Day:

1. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” –Audrey Hepburn

2. “Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.” –Elinor Glyn

3. “We are most alive when we’re in love.” –John Updike

4. “There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart.” –Jane Austen

5. “Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get—only with what you are expecting to give—which is everything.” –Katharine Hepburn

6. “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” –George Sand

7. “One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love.” –Sophocles

8. “Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.” –Katharine Lee Bates

9. “You always gain by giving love.” –Reese Witherspoon

10. “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” –Lao Tzu

11. “I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)” –E.E. Cummings

12. “The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” –Victor Hugo

13. “Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” –Zora Neale Hurston

14. “I love her and it is the beginning of everything.” –F. Scott Fitzgerald

15. “Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” –Loretta Young

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn