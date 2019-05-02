13 Quotes to Motivate You to Seize Opportunities

Opportunity isn’t always obvious, and sometimes you don’t even see it until it’s gone. It can come along when you’re down and discouraged, when you least expect it—a new beginning that feels like an ending, a door that looks like a wall. To attract it, you have to open yourself up to the idea of the possibility first, and then you have to work for it. Take advantage of what’s probably right in front of you; open your eyes with these opportunity quotes:

1. “There is a tide in the affairs of men, Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all the voyage of their life Is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat, And we must take the current when it serves, Or lose our ventures.” –William Shakespeare

2. “Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them.” –William Arthur Ward

3. “Opportunities? They are all around us… There is power lying latent everywhere waiting for the observant eye to discover it.” –Orison Swett Marden

4. “Opportunities, many times, are so small that we glimpse them not and yet they are often the seeds of great enterprises. Opportunities are also everywhere and so you must always let your hook be hanging. When you least expect it, a great fish will swim by.” –Og Mandino

5. “Most people miss opportunity because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” –Thomas Edison

6. “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” –Albert Einstein

7. “Every wall is a door.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

8. “Not knowing when the dawn will come, I open every door.” –Emily Dickinson

9. “Your big opportunity may be right where you are now.” –Napoleon Hill

10. “The future depends on what you do today.” –Mahatma Gandhi

11. “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” –Milton Berle

12. “A wise man will make more opportunities than he finds.” –Francis Bacon

“Opportunities and success are not something you go after necessarily but something you attract by becoming an attractive person.” –Jim Rohn

