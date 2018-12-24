11 Quotes About the Magic of Christmas

Sparkling snowflakes and twinkling lights, cheerful carols and rosy cheeks, acts of kindness and warm fuzzy feelings of love, happiness and joy. That’s the magic of Christmas.

Get into the spirit with these quotes, and have yourself a merry little Christmas:

1. “Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.” ―Dr. Seuss

2. “Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” ―Dale Evans

3. “May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve.” ―Unknown

4. “What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future.” ―Agnes M. Pahro

5. “Oh, Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind.” ―Valentine Davies, Miracle on 34th Street

6. “Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” ―Dr. Seuss

7. “Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.” ―Helen Steiner Rice

8. “Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love!” ―Hamilton Wright Mabie

9. “The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” ―Burton Hillis

10. “I truly believe that if we keep telling the Christmas story, singing the Christmas songs, and living the Christmas spirit, we can bring joy and happiness and peace to this world.” ―Norman Vincent Peale

11. “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” ―Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

