11 Must-Have Summer Products That Support LGBTQ-Owned Businesses

Summer is upon us. And although this season may still look a bit different from years past, we can finally look forward to hosting dinner parties, beach days and spending time with friends and family outside of a tiny screen. Chances are, our closets and cabinets are a little outdated since our last socialized summer; so in honor of Pride Month, here is a collection of 11 must-have products for summer that will also support LGBTQ-owned businesses.

It’s noteworthy to mention why it’s important to buy from LGBTQ-owned businesses. Often LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs have a tougher time generating funding and support—so much so that according to data from StartOut, an organization dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, if everyone had equal access to funding and resources, there would be ten times more LGBTQ entrepreneurs in the U.S. Even further, states with unfriendly LGBTQ+ policies have lost more than 1 million jobs as LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs moved away to start their own businesses.

Whether you’re in the market for an updated wardrobe, reef-safe sunscreen or in the mood for a boozy ice pop, the 11 companies below have you covered this summer. And if you’re hungry to support others, Shopify, with the help of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, curated a list of LGBTQ-owned business that’s now available on its Shop app, to help you easily discover and shop from more than 60 LGBTQ-owned companies.

To Upgrade Your Summer Fashion

SOUNDOFF Wonderland Collection

An LGBTQ and black-owned business, Chicago-based streetwear brand SOUNDOFF launched its limited release collection, Wonderland, just in time for summer. The chess design-themed collection spans the whole (queen’s) gambit with colorful hats like the Brown Fleck Tweed Knight Snapback ($55), tees and even sweatshirts, including the Floral Queen Crewneck ($85), for those not willing to give up their comfiest quarantine pastime. Everything offered by SOUNDOFF is designed for any sex or gender, and uses original artwork created in-house.

Automic Gold jewelry

Automic Gold is queer-owned business revolutionizing fine jewelry with sustainability and transparency—each of its pieces are made from reclaimed gold, completely in the U.S. and offered in a range of sizes and styles for all bodies and genders. Automic Gold jewelry is specifically designed to mix and warp the feminine, masculine, in between and outside to make fine jewelry that is beyond gender and features stunning minimalist solid 14k gold necklaces ($135+), bracelets ($79+), earrings ($39+) and rings ($45+) available in sizes 2-16.

For Glowing Summer Skin

Beekman 1802 Hello Sunshine mineral sunscreen

Founded by now married Josh and Dr. Brent, Beekman 1802 unlocked the science behind goat’s milk—a centuries-old natural remedy for sensitive skin—and grew from one bar of soap into the world’s biggest goat-milk skin care company. It’s Hello Sunshine Sunscreen SPF 30 ($20) is clinically tested and utilizes Zinc Oxide, which is free of nanoparticles and provides transparent broad-spectrum and water-resistant (up to 80 minutes) protection. The reef-safe formula is free of preservatives, sulfates, parabens, fragrance and more, and also contains aloe vera and goat’s milk to soothe and soften skin. Other items in the Hello Sunshine collection include reef-safe lip balm, moisturizing soap and more.

The brand also offers a Neighbor Recycling Program that allows consumers to mail back their empty bottles for free, which will be recycled into new bottles.

We Are Fluide makeup

Created to showcase and celebrate queer and gender non-conforming beauty, We Are Fluide is the first and only mission-driven brand creating clean, vegan, high-impact cosmetics designed for all skin shades and gender expressions.

For those looking for some tried-and-true basics, the Essentials Set ($35) includes Browsy, a clear brow gel to keep those tiny hairs in place, black matte Onyx Universal Liner and its Big Bang Mascara for lasting volume. However, if you’re looking for a sprinkle of color, the Otherworldly Palette ($18), released in honor of Pride Month, is designed for people of all skin tones and eye colors and features eight vibrant shades to create endless looks. Plus, 10% of proceeds from its Pride collection will be donated to For Our Sibs to support the black trans community.

Bathorium bath bombs

Gregory Macdonald founded Bathorium on the belief that indulgent bathing is a ritual of self-love. The luxury bath brand offers clean and decadent bath soaks, bath bombs and bubble oils with no harsh additives and zero synthetic fragrances to help you relax and restore your body and mind. While you wait for international travel to reopen, transport yourself to Italy with the Pomelo Grove Bath Bomb ($12)—enjoy the uplifting Sicilian blood orange citrus oils, blended with fresh mango butter and Vitamin C brighten and hydrate your skin.

A portion of proceeds from every Bathorium product in June will be donated to Born This Way Foundation.

When You’re Craving a Refreshing Beverage

GT’s Living Foods Synergy Kombucha

Founder GT Dave’s personal journey from gay outcast to culture creator is a testament to the power of perserverance. Created in 1996, GT’s Living Foods has grown to become the No. 1 best-selling Kombucha brand in the world. GT’s Synergy Kombucha is raw and fermented for 30 days, using 100% organic and vegan ingredients. Each bottle contains billions of naturally occurring probiotics, along with organic acids and active enzymes that support gut health, and improve overall health and wellness.

A good-for-you refreshing drink this summer, its Shine Bright with Synergy collection blends island-inspired flavors perfect for summer, including to create Guava Goddess, Golden Pineapple, Mystic Mango, Sacred Life, Watermelon Wonder, and its new seasonal summer flavor Unity (MSPR $3).

Take Two Chocolate Barleymilk

During beer production, only the sugars, or more specifically malt, in the barley is used. The rest of the grain—including plant protein, fiber and other nutrients—is left and fully usable afterward, but often gets binned or fed to livestock. Take Two upcycles the spent grain to create its creamy, smooth and delicious Barleymilks, packed with at least 5 grams of plant protein per serving, more calcium than dairy milk and less sugar than most non-dairy milks.

Founded by trans co-founder and CEO Jerek Theo Lovey, Take Two prioritizes creating second chances for people and the planet. Try the Take Two Chocolate Barleymilk (MSRP $4.99) on its own or in a refreshing summer smoothie. You can purchase Take Two at Sprouts nationwide, or find a local store near you, here.

Cool Cat Wine Spritzers

Founder Rocco Venneri, a Black/mixed race gay man, worked fiercely to launch an inclusive beverage brand to make wine more approachable, fun, and yes, “cool.” Cool Cat is a line of refreshing wine spritzers, available in Original (Elderflower Mint Lime) and Citrus flavors, with its new Berry and Grapefruit flavors launching on July 1. The naturally flavored spritzers are created using a base of California Pinot Grigio, cane sugar, are gluten free, and contain just 150 calories and two carbs per 12-ounce can. A Coot Cat four-pack of 12oz cans (355ml) is $17.99, and can be purchased at drinkcoolcat.com and select retail stores in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia and Florida.

Wreck Beach Spirits Boozie Freezies

Reminiscent of your favorite childhood ice pop, lesbian-owned and operated Wreck Beach Spirits created its Boozie Freezie to provide an alcoholic freeze pop for those 21-plus. Wreck Beach Boozie Freezies are crafted with premium spirits (7% ABV), fruit purees and concentrates, and primarily sweetened with monk fruit, a natural sweetener with zero calories, making these refreshing pops low-calorie and gluten-free.

Wreck Beach Boozie Freezies (MSRP $12.95 per six-pack) are available online in four vibrant flavors, including Brisky Frisky Daiquiri, Glacier Margarita, Sunshine On the Rocks, and VodkaBerry Snow and can be purchased online at www.wreckbeachspirits.com.

To Help Welcome Guests to Your Home

Lehmann Design Haus candles

For your next (vaccinated) dinner party or movie night, let Lehmann Design Haus’s sweet-scented ambiance welcome your guests. An LGBTQ-owned luxury scent design haus, Lehmann Design Haus uses only the highest quality natural and sustainable materials in its handcrafted candles ($15-$39), reed diffusers ($48) and hand sanitizer ($8), available in scents like its bestselling Palo Santo + Sage, Balsam, Black Rose, Cedar + Vanilla and other luxurious combinations. Each item is poured and packaged in small batches by hand in its Santa Barbara studio by founder Andrew Lehmann. You can purchase from the brand online, with 10% of profits from the month of June going toward the Trevor Project.

Junebug & Darlin cross-stitch kits

Created by Zoe Frost, Junebug & Darlin combines nature and Queerness in its one-of-a-kind sewing kits and engaging patterns designed by Zoe herself. Perfect for those who got into crafting new hobbies during quarantine, Junebug & Darlin offers more than 30 different cross-stitch kits ($20-$34) suitable for beginners and skilled cross-stitchers alike.

Each kit is 100% handmade, inclusive and provides all the supplies needed for you to create a finished cross-stitch from first stitch to frame. What began in 2016 as an online-only cross-stitch store has since expanded in popularity—Junebug & Darlin now offers wholesale shipping to local craft stores across the country to ensure its cross-stitch kits are available in every town across the country where finding LGBTQ+ and inclusive products may be limited.



