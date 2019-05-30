10 Meaningful Quotes About Achieving Financial Freedom

Sure, money isn’t everything and it won’t make you happy on its own, but what if you had the financial resources you needed to take control of and improve your life? Reaching this kind of financial empowerment is a respectable and admirable goal, but first you must understand what that really means to you. Start with these financial freedom quotes to change your relationship with money.

1. “When you understand that your self-worth is not determined by your net-worth, then you’ll have financial freedom.” –Suze Orman

2. “Real wealth is not about money. Real wealth is: not having to go to meetings, not having to spend time with jerks, not being locked into status games, not feeling like you have to say ‘yes,’ not worrying about others claiming your time and energy. Real wealth is about freedom.” –James Clear

3. “Money is a terrible master but an excellent servant.” –PT Barnum

4. “Wealth is the ability to fully experience life.” –Henry David Thoreau

5. “More important than the how we achieve financial freedom, is the why. Find your reasons why you want to be free and wealthy.” –Robert Kiyosaki

6. “The goal isn’t more money. The goal is living life on your terms.” –Chris Brogan

7. “Your economic security does not lie in your job; it lies in your own power to produce—to think, to learn, to create, to adapt. That’s true financial independence. It’s not having wealth; it’s having the power to produce wealth.” –Stephen Covey

8. “A good financial plan is a road map that shows us exactly how the choices we make today will affect our future.” –Alexa Von Tobel

9. “To become financially independent you must turn part of your income into capital; turn capital into enterprise; turn enterprise into profit; turn profit into investment; and turn investment into financial independence.” –Jim Rohn

10. “You must gain control over your money or the lack of it will forever control you.” –Dave Ramsey

Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Pexels

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

