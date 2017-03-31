Public Relations

Here's Your First Look at the SUCCESS Live Event Coming April 21

SUCCESS Staff
  |  
March 31, 2017

For the little voice inside you that whispers "There's More Out There"... Here it is. SUCCESS Live is an exclusive one-day event that takes place Friday, April 21 in Dallas, Texas, brought to you by SUCCESS magazine. 

The amazing speakers you'll hear:
• Bishop T.D. Jakes
• Professional football player Jason Witten
• Brendon Burchard
• Lewis Howes
• Tom Bilyeu
 

Purchase tickets now at SUCCESSLiveEvent.com.

Plus hear Mel Robbins, John Addison, Simon T. Bailey, Dr. Henry Cloud, Dr. Daniel Amen, Gloria Mayfield Banks, Carrie Wilkerson and SUCCESS editor-in-chief Josh Ellis as they provide inspiration for transformation to all parts of your life: health, wealth, creativity, career and personal relationships. This event will equip you to be confident and passionate about taking action to fulfill your dreams.

