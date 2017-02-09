Do You Always Procrastinate? This Trick Will End That Habit Once and For All.

Procrastination isn't a lack of willpower. It isn't about laziness or not wanting to get something done.

The science behind procrastination will absolutely surprise you—and you'll be relieved when you realize the true cause of the mental roadblocks.

How do you get through the tough moments when you find yourself putting off the inevitable? Simple. The 5 Second Rule.

