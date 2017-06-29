Simon Sinek on the Millennial Question

This episode is sponsored by altMBA.

How do we manage millennials? It’s a question confounding employers across the globe. Simon Sinek, best-selling author, speaker and strategist says it comes down to empathy. In this interview with guest host Tom Bilyeu, Sinek expands on “The Millennial Question” that caused a viral stir. Plus, learn the techniques to foster real communication in the workplace.

Learn why Sinek says modern parenting styles have disabled millennials from understanding the realities of the working world.

You can't go to the gym for eight hours and suddenly be fit. But you can work out for 20 minutes a day and over time, get in shape. The same goes for business. Learn how immediate gratification can debilitate leaders.

Sinek thinks cell phones should be banned in meetings, but maybe in the whole company building. Hear his thoughts on how technology is not only reshaping, but harming the workplace.

"I think we often confuse taking care of people and offering them excessive affirmation. Taking care of people means 'I want to see you grow. I want to see you build your self-confidence. I want to see you learn accountability, responsibility. I’m gonna give you opportunities to fall and try again, and fall and try again.' "

