Morra Aarons-Mele on Embracing Your Introvert Nature

When you imagine high achievers, a soft-spoken introvert doesn't typically come to mind. Morra Aarons-Mele fights that stereotype with her social impact marketing agency, Women Online, and her new book Hiding in the Bathroom: An Introvert's Roadmap for Getting Out There When You'd Rather Stay Home. Aaron-Mele gets real with SUCCESS.com's Shelby Skrhak about anxiety, societal pressure and the ever-increasing push to "lean in" when you should really be giving yourself a break.

Takeaways:

After quitting her 10th job at age 29, learn how Aarons-Mele, who struggled with anxiety and depression, realized she needed to make a change.

"Successful" and "Introvert" tend to be at odds with each other in our society. Aarons-Mele is out to prove that stereotype wrong.

Aarons-Mele's secret to recharging after intense social stimulation is to schedule a "Do not bother Morra hour." Hear why that down time is so important for success.

Favorite quote from this episode:

“Anxiety is normal. It has nothing to do with your level of success or ambition to admit that you have anxiety. Some of the things anxiety brings us can actually be great tools in our career. One of them is the ability to tune in to other people and the ability to be empathetic. Introverts excel at being comfortable listening and taking in what other people around us feel.”

—Morra Aarons-Mele

