Ep. 42: 3 Ways to Set the Perfect New Year’s Resolution

Subscribe today!

The new year is approaching fast and that means New Year’s resolutions. This episode is part one of a two-part series aimed at helping you set and keep the perfect New Year’s resolution. In part one, Josh and Shelby share some of the most common resolutions people set and some tips for making sure you have the right resolution for you. They talk about the goals Drs. Mehmet Oz and Michael Roizen suggest you set, and we ask around to see what our team’s resolutions for 2017 are, as well as your own.

Favorite Quote From This Episode

“The trick to a good resolution or a good goal is all in your why. Why do you want to lose weight? Why do you want to be less stressed?”

—Josh Ellis

You Might Also Like

SUCCESS Insider is a weekly podcast to engage, educate and inspire emerging leaders and success seekers.

Every week, SUCCESS.com’s Shelby Skrhak and SUCCESS magazine’s Josh Ellis will discuss the latest trends in personal empowerment, entrepreneurship and career development. We’ll dig into books, ideas and news you’ll want to know about. We’ll chat with special guests, including authors, industry experts, business leaders, trendsetters on our staff and other all-around successful people. And we’ll have a lot of fun doing it. Join us!

Find complete SUCCESS Insider archives at SUCCESS.com/successinsider.

Find more SUCCESS podcasts at SUCCESS.com/podcasts.