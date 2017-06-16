SUCCESS Live Brings the Timeless Lessons of SUCCESS Magazine to Life with Second Public Event

Personal development thought leaders come together for two days of transformation and inspiration

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA (June 16, 2017)—SUCCESS Live, an extension of the SUCCESS brand, brings together top speakers in personal development for two action-packed days of learning and growing on September 8-9, 2017. The powerful lineup includes such thought leaders as Scooter Braun, Mel Robbins, Brendon Burchard, Tom Bilyeu, Chalene Johnson, Keith Ferrazzi, Peter Diamandis and many more to be announced in the coming weeks. These speakers will provide motivation for transformation in all areas of your life, from health, wealth and creativity to your career and personal relationships.

The SUCCESS brand will leverage the popularity and lasting impact of its first SUCCESS Live—held in Dallas this past April—to bring an even more robust and thought-provoking event to the world of personal development.

“SUCCESS Live in Dallas was one of the most energizing, stimulating and inspirational events I have ever had the pleasure to be a speaker at. Being in such a fast-paced environment with so many likeminded speakers and audience members dedicated to personal development was truly amazing. I can’t wait for the next event in Long Beach!”

—SUCCESS Contributing Editor Mel Robbins

Attendees will leave the conference excited and equipped with the strategies and information they need to make positive, lasting changes in their lives. This event is designed to appeal to everyone who has enough hope to believe that through their own efforts and the right mindset, they can achieve more in life. The content will be delivered in a unique way: Each speaker will give a fast-paced, motivational talk in a short segment. This quick design is intended to maximize the learning and growth opportunities for attendees. There won’t be a dull moment in this fast-paced day of self-discovery.

The event’s content and inspiration comes from the SUCCESS brand’s multimedia platform, which consists of the magazine, website, digital-learning courses, personal-development products, newsletters, podcasts, social media platforms and audio and video programming. For more than 120 years, SUCCESS magazine’s mission has been to provide motivation, inspiration and personal development resources to an audience that understands the importance of taking control of all aspects of their lives. This mission is at the heart of all elements of SUCCESS Live.

Early bird ticket pricing is still available. Don’t wait to purchase your tickets—seating is limited and VIP tickets for the last SUCCESS Live sold out in less than two weeks. For the most up-to-date agenda, speaker lineup and event information, including ticket sales, please visit successliveevent.com.