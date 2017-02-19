Don’t Wait Until Tomorrow
Personal Development
Motivation

Rohn: Don’t Wait Until Tomorrow

Time offers opportunity but demands a sense of urgency.
Jim Rohn
February 19, 2017

The problem with waiting until tomorrow—to do anything—is that when it finally arrives, it is called today. Today is yesterday’s tomorrow, so the question is this: What did we do with its opportunity? All too often, we will waste tomorrow as we wasted yesterday… and as we are wasting today. All that could have been accomplished can easily elude us, despite our intentions, until we inevitably discover that the things that might have been have slipped from our embrace one single, unused day at a time.

 

Each of us must pause frequently to remind ourselves that the clock is ticking.

 

Each of us must pause frequently to remind ourselves that the clock is ticking. The same clock that began to tick from the moment we drew our first breath will also someday cease.

Time is the great equalizer of all humankind. It has taken away the best and the worst of us without regard for either. Time offers opportunity but demands a sense of urgency.

Related: Rohn: Whatever the Project Is, Start Today

When the game of life is finally over, there is no second chance to correct our errors. The clock that is ticking away the moments of our lives does not care about winners and losers. It does not care about who succeeds or who fails. It does not care about excuses, fairness or equality. The only essential issue is how we played the game.

Regardless of a person’s age, there is a sense of urgency that should drive them into action now—this very moment. We should be constantly aware of the value of each and every moment of our lives—moments that seem so insignificant that their loss often goes unnoticed.

We still have all the time we need. We still have lots of chances, lots of opportunities, lots of years to show what we can do. There will be a tomorrow, a next week, a next month and a next year. But unless we develop a sense of urgency, those brief windows of time will be sadly wasted, as were the weeks and months and years before them. There isn’t an endless supply.

So as you think of your dreams and goals of your future “tomorrow,” take those very important first steps to making them all come to life… today.

Related: Rohn: 5 Tips for Using Your Time Wisely

 

Excerpted from The Five Major Pieces to the Life Puzzle.

Popular articles

  1. 10 Things Successful People Never Do Again
    by Henry Cloud
  2. Rohn: A Good Life Contains These 6 Essentials
    by Jim Rohn
  3. Rohn: 7 Personality Traits of a Great Leader
    by Jim Rohn

Recent articles

John Wooden’s 7-Point Creed: ‘Be Thankful’
Craig Impelman

John Wooden’s 7-Point Creed: ‘Be Thankful’

9 Golden Lessons for Success From Scooter Braun
The Oracles

9 Golden Lessons for Success From Scooter Braun

TED Talks: How to Speak So That People Want to Listen
TED

TED Talks: ‘How to Speak So That People Want to Listen’

How to Be Confident in a Crisis
John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell: How to Be Confident in a Crisis

SUCCESS Insider Podcast: Ep. 51: Negotiate Your Way Through Life

Ep. 51: Negotiate Your Way Through Life

You might like

6 Mindset Shifts That Will Improve Your Life

Personal Development
Attitude

6 Mindset Shifts That Will Improve Your Life

By avoiding discomfort, we can survive. Stepping into it is how we thrive.

Mick Ukleja
February 21, 2017
Don’t Wait Until Tomorrow

Personal Development
Motivation

Rohn: Don’t Wait Until Tomorrow

Time offers opportunity but demands a sense of urgency.

Jim Rohn
February 19, 2017
6 Ways to Keep Your Ego in Check

Personal Development
Attitude

Top of Mind: 6 Ways to Keep Your Ego in Check

How do you stay grounded?

Jesus Jimenez
February 18, 2017

Current Issues

November 2014

Past Issues

October 2014

September 2014

August 2014

Articles, Checklists & Resources to Help You in Your Success

Browse By Section:

 

Well-Being

Why Exercise Makes Us Happy
by SUCCESS Staff
The Downside of Being a Good Listener
by Jamie Friedlander
8 Daily Habits to Build Your Mental Strength
by Casey Imafidon

Personal Development

9 Golden Lessons for Success From Scooter Braun
by The Oracles
6 Mindset Shifts That Will Improve Your Life
by Mick Ukleja
Rohn: Don’t Wait Until Tomorrow
by Jim Rohn

Business

5 Ways to Overcome Your Most Common Fears About Work
by Susan C. Foster
Artifact Uprising: What Are We Leaving Behind?
by Alison Miller
9 Entrepreneurial Lessons You Never Learned in School
by The Oracles