Rohn: Don’t Wait Until Tomorrow

Time offers opportunity but demands a sense of urgency.

The problem with waiting until tomorrow—to do anything—is that when it finally arrives, it is called today. Today is yesterday’s tomorrow, so the question is this: What did we do with its opportunity? All too often, we will waste tomorrow as we wasted yesterday… and as we are wasting today. All that could have been accomplished can easily elude us, despite our intentions, until we inevitably discover that the things that might have been have slipped from our embrace one single, unused day at a time.

Each of us must pause frequently to remind ourselves that the clock is ticking.

Each of us must pause frequently to remind ourselves that the clock is ticking. The same clock that began to tick from the moment we drew our first breath will also someday cease.

Time is the great equalizer of all humankind. It has taken away the best and the worst of us without regard for either. Time offers opportunity but demands a sense of urgency.

Related: Rohn: Whatever the Project Is, Start Today

When the game of life is finally over, there is no second chance to correct our errors. The clock that is ticking away the moments of our lives does not care about winners and losers. It does not care about who succeeds or who fails. It does not care about excuses, fairness or equality. The only essential issue is how we played the game.

Regardless of a person’s age, there is a sense of urgency that should drive them into action now—this very moment. We should be constantly aware of the value of each and every moment of our lives—moments that seem so insignificant that their loss often goes unnoticed.

We still have all the time we need. We still have lots of chances, lots of opportunities, lots of years to show what we can do. There will be a tomorrow, a next week, a next month and a next year. But unless we develop a sense of urgency, those brief windows of time will be sadly wasted, as were the weeks and months and years before them. There isn’t an endless supply.

So as you think of your dreams and goals of your future “tomorrow,” take those very important first steps to making them all come to life… today.

Related: Rohn: 5 Tips for Using Your Time Wisely

Excerpted from The Five Major Pieces to the Life Puzzle.