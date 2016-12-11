Beautiful Money
Reading List: Beautiful Money

The 4-Week Total Wealth Makeover
Chauncey Mabe
December 11, 2016

A book that needs two subtitles must have something important to say, right? In this case, the second subtitle, A Holistic Approach to Increasing Your Net Worth, signals what the book promises and how it will be delivered. As a “holistic wealth expert,” Jacobs may extol yoga and Pilates, but mostly her detailed program is designed to help people develop a positive approach to money in the overall context of health and well-being. “True wealth,” she writes, “is an inside job.”

Beautiful Money
By Leanne Jacobs
January; TarcherPerigee; $16

 

This article originally appeared in the January 2017 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

