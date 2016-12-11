Reading List: Beautiful Money
A book that needs two subtitles must have something important to say, right? In this case, the second subtitle, A Holistic Approach to Increasing Your Net Worth, signals what the book promises and how it will be delivered. As a “holistic wealth expert,” Jacobs may extol yoga and Pilates, but mostly her detailed program is designed to help people develop a positive approach to money in the overall context of health and well-being. “True wealth,” she writes, “is an inside job.”
Related: How To: Change Your Relationship With Money
Beautiful Money
By Leanne Jacobs
January; TarcherPerigee; $16
This article originally appeared in the January 2017 issue of SUCCESS magazine.
Popular articles
Recent articles
You might like
4 Questions to Calm Your Overthinking Brain
If you’re not getting the results you want or need, it probably has to do with your thought process.
5 Steps to Personal Greatness
Look inward to know yourself and achieve outward goals.
Rohn: Why Successful Habits Breed Success
Your successes fuel your ambition. And they pave the way for more successes.