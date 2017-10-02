20 Quick Activities to Inspire Growth
Personal Development
Productivity

20 Ways to Try Something New

Quick activities to inspire growth
Lydia Sweatt
October 2, 2017

In a busy working world, it’s always tempting to skip lunch because that feels more productive. Skipping breaks entirely can have a lot of negative effects, though. Instead of just eating lunch and resting for a few minutes or getting right back to your day job, try something new. 

Related: What 30 Days of Productivity Taught Me About Finding Time

Reap the benefits of a quick pause from work while still using every minute constructively. Here are a few ideas.

  1. Plant flowers.

  2. Build a Lego house.

  3. Doodle or try an adult coloring book.

  4. Play a game of chess or checkers.

  5. Listen to a podcast.

  6. Visit an art gallery.

  7. Take a series of photos.

  8. Watch a film short on ShortOfTheWeek.com.

  9. Go for a bike ride.

  10. Start a new audiobook.

  11. Write a short story or journal entry.

  12. Visit a botanical garden.

  13. Go on a date.

  14. Meditate in nature.

  15. Take a hike or a hilly walk.

  16. Listen to five new songs, each from a different genre.

  17. Volunteer with a nearby organization.

  18. Try out yoga poses.

  19. Start a class on Skillshare.com.

  20. View stars from thousands of years ago with the Star Chart app, even in daylight.

Related: 43 Ways to Improve Yourself in Just 10 Minutes

 

This article originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Popular articles

  1. Amy Blankson on Staying Grounded in a Digital Era
    by Shelby Skrhak
  2. Ep. 83: The Best Apps to Help You Get Stuff Done
    by SUCCESS Staff
  3. SUCCESS Talks Collection November 2017
    by SUCCESS Staff

Recent articles

Jonny Auping

This Company Is Putting Its Money Where Its Values Are

12 Things I Live By
SUCCESS Staff

My Way: 12 Things I Live By

7 Things That Drive Your Core Strengths
Mick Ukleja

7 Things That Drive Your Core Strengths

How I Stop a Bad Decision in Its Tracks
Gemma Hartley

How I Stop a Bad Decision in Its Tracks

How Sun-Staches Survived the Shark Tank
Shelley Levitt

How Sun-Staches Survived the Shark Tank

You might like

How to Lift Yourself Up When You’re Feeling Down

Personal Development
Positive Thinking

How to Lift Yourself Up When You’re Feeling Down

Moods will come and go. Here’s how to ‘do down well.’

Dr. Larry Senn
October 4, 2017
20 Quick Activities to Inspire Growth

Personal Development
Productivity

20 Ways to Try Something New

Quick activities to inspire growth

Lydia Sweatt
October 2, 2017
10 Ways to Aim for Quality Over Quantity

Personal Development
Motivation

Your October Action Plan: 10 Ways to Get Serious About Your Success

These are the secrets of superior performance.

Cecilia Meis
October 1, 2017

Current Issues

November 2014

Past Issues

October 2014

September 2014

August 2014

Articles, Checklists & Resources to Help You in Your Success

Browse By Section:

 

Well-Being

This Company Is Putting Its Money Where Its Values Are
by Jonny Auping
7 Things That Drive Your Core Strengths
by Mick Ukleja
20 Ways to Build Empathy
by SUCCESS Staff

Personal Development

My Way: 12 Things I Live By
by SUCCESS Staff
How to Lift Yourself Up When You’re Feeling Down
by Dr. Larry Senn
20 Ways to Try Something New
by Lydia Sweatt

Business

How Sun-Staches Survived the Shark Tank
by Shelley Levitt
Say These 14 Things to Get Yourself Fired
by Jeff Vrabel
4 Communication Skills That Will Advance Your Career
by Sponsored Content