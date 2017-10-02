20 Ways to Try Something New
In a busy working world, it’s always tempting to skip lunch because that feels more productive. Skipping breaks entirely can have a lot of negative effects, though. Instead of just eating lunch and resting for a few minutes or getting right back to your day job, try something new.
Related: What 30 Days of Productivity Taught Me About Finding Time
Reap the benefits of a quick pause from work while still using every minute constructively. Here are a few ideas.
-
Plant flowers.
-
Build a Lego house.
-
Doodle or try an adult coloring book.
-
Play a game of chess or checkers.
-
Listen to a podcast.
-
Visit an art gallery.
-
Take a series of photos.
-
Watch a film short on ShortOfTheWeek.com.
-
Go for a bike ride.
-
Start a new audiobook.
-
Write a short story or journal entry.
-
Visit a botanical garden.
-
Go on a date.
-
Meditate in nature.
-
Take a hike or a hilly walk.
-
Listen to five new songs, each from a different genre.
-
Volunteer with a nearby organization.
-
Try out yoga poses.
-
Start a class on Skillshare.com.
-
View stars from thousands of years ago with the Star Chart app, even in daylight.
Related: 43 Ways to Improve Yourself in Just 10 Minutes
This article originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of SUCCESS magazine.
Popular articles
Recent articles
You might like
How to Lift Yourself Up When You’re Feeling Down
Moods will come and go. Here’s how to ‘do down well.’
20 Ways to Try Something New
Quick activities to inspire growth
Your October Action Plan: 10 Ways to Get Serious About Your Success
These are the secrets of superior performance.