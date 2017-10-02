20 Ways to Try Something New

In a busy working world, it’s always tempting to skip lunch because that feels more productive. Skipping breaks entirely can have a lot of negative effects, though. Instead of just eating lunch and resting for a few minutes or getting right back to your day job, try something new.

Related: What 30 Days of Productivity Taught Me About Finding Time

Reap the benefits of a quick pause from work while still using every minute constructively. Here are a few ideas.

Related: 43 Ways to Improve Yourself in Just 10 Minutes

This article originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of SUCCESS magazine.