17 Tony Robbins Quotes About Becoming Who You Were Meant to Be

Find the inspiration to achieve your biggest goals.

Tony Robbins says only massive, determined actions will stop us from making the same bad decisions that have kept us where we are for so long. What habits are holding you back? What self-limiting beliefs do you hold about yourself?

Starting today, shut down the negative thoughts and focus only on achieving those dreams that you know you have the power to achieve. Use these inspiring quotes as the fuel to propel you forward.

1. “Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.”

2. “Take control of your consistent emotions and begin to consciously and deliberately reshape your daily experience of life.”

3. “Only those who have learned the power of sincere and selfless contribution experience life’s deepest joy: true fulfillment.”

5. “We can change our lives. We can do, have and be exactly what we wish.”

6. “Life is a gift, and it offers us the privilege, opportunity, and responsibility to give something back by becoming more.”

7. “It is not what we get, but who we become, what we contribute, that gives meaning to our lives.”

8. “The path to success is to take massive, determined action.”

10. “I’ve come to believe that all my past failure and frustration were actually laying the foundation for the understandings that have created the new level of living I now enjoy.”

11. “Lots of people know what to do, but few people actually do what they know. Knowing is not enough! You must take action.”

12. “Most people have no idea of the giant capacity we can immediately command when we focus all of our resources on mastering a single area of our lives.”

13. “Beliefs have the power to create and the power to destroy. Human beings have the awesome ability to take any experience of their lives and create a meaning that disempowers them or that can literally save their lives.”

15. “I challenge you to make your life a masterpiece. I challenge you to join the ranks of those people who live what they teach, who walk their talk.”

17. “In life you need either inspiration or desperation.”

