13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

‘Winning isn’t everything, but wanting it is.’

Everybody likes a winner.

And it’s not just the fact that they’re winners. It’s the way they secure the win, the near-heroic feats that allow them to come out on top, the hours of hard work, dedication and discipline that make them a winner. They are the ones we look up to, from the athletes we idolize to the hard-working entrepreneurs we admire.

You can become a great success, too, by reaching for the extraordinary. Here are 13 motivational quotes to summon the greatness within you—and to inspire your next win.

1. “Winning is fun.... Sure. But winning is not the point. Wanting to win is the point. Not giving up is the point. Never letting up is the point. Never being satisfied with what you’ve done is the point.” —Pat Summitt

2. “Winning takes precedence over all. There’s no gray area. No almosts.” —Kobe Bryant

3. “I try to do the right thing at the right time. They may just be little things, but usually they make the difference between winning and losing.” —Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

4. “Winning doesn’t always mean being first. Winning means you’re doing better than you’ve ever done before.” —Bonnie Blair

5. “A winner never stops trying.” —Tom Landry

6. “There are always new, grander challenges to confront, and a true winner will embrace each one.” —Mia Hamm

7. “When I need to push myself, I think of all those nicely polished trophies waiting to be lifted up by the winner—and how that winner might be me.” —Maria Sharapova

8. “A winner is someone who recognizes his God-given talents, works his tail off to develop them into skills, and uses these skills to accomplish his goals.” —Larry Bird

9. “For me, winning isn’t something that happens suddenly on the field when the whistle blows and the crowds roar. Winning is something that builds physically and mentally every day that you train and every night that you dream.” —Emmitt Smith

10. “Competing at the highest level is not about winning. It’s about preparation, courage, understanding and nurturing your people, and heart. Winning is the result.” —Joe Torre

11. “Winning isn’t everything, but wanting it is.” —Arnold Palmer

12. “Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games.” —Babe Ruth

13. “Regardless of how you feel inside, always try to look like a winner. Even if you’re behind, a sustained look of control and confidence can give you a mental edge that results in victory.” —Arthur Ashe, Flashpoint: Seven Core Strategies for Rapid Fire Business Growth

