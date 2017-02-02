13 Motivational Quotes About Winning
Personal Development
Attitude

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

‘Winning isn’t everything, but wanting it is.’
Lydia Sweatt
February 2, 2017

Everybody likes a winner.

And it’s not just the fact that they’re winners. It’s the way they secure the win, the near-heroic feats that allow them to come out on top, the hours of hard work, dedication and discipline that make them a winner. They are the ones we look up to, from the athletes we idolize to the hard-working entrepreneurs we admire.

You can become a great success, too, by reaching for the extraordinary. Here are 13 motivational quotes to summon the greatness within you—and to inspire your next win.

Related: 5 Rules to Win Today and Every Day

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

1. “Winning is fun.... Sure. But winning is not the point. Wanting to win is the point. Not giving up is the point. Never letting up is the point. Never being satisfied with what you’ve done is the point.” —Pat Summitt

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

2. “Winning takes precedence over all. There’s no gray area. No almosts.” —Kobe Bryant

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

3. “I try to do the right thing at the right time. They may just be little things, but usually they make the difference between winning and losing.” —Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

4. “Winning doesn’t always mean being first. Winning means you’re doing better than you’ve ever done before.” —Bonnie Blair

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

5. “A winner never stops trying.” —Tom Landry

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

6. “There are always new, grander challenges to confront, and a true winner will embrace each one.” —Mia Hamm

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

7. “When I need to push myself, I think of all those nicely polished trophies waiting to be lifted up by the winner—and how that winner might be me.” —Maria Sharapova

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

8. “A winner is someone who recognizes his God-given talents, works his tail off to develop them into skills, and uses these skills to accomplish his goals.” —Larry Bird

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

9. “For me, winning isn’t something that happens suddenly on the field when the whistle blows and the crowds roar. Winning is something that builds physically and mentally every day that you train and every night that you dream.” —Emmitt Smith

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

10. “Competing at the highest level is not about winning. It’s about preparation, courage, understanding and nurturing your people, and heart. Winning is the result.” —Joe Torre

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

11. “Winning isn’t everything, but wanting it is.” —Arnold Palmer

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

12. “Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games.” —Babe Ruth

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

13. “Regardless of how you feel inside, always try to look like a winner. Even if you’re behind, a sustained look of control and confidence can give you a mental edge that results in victory.” —Arthur Ashe, Flashpoint: Seven Core Strategies for Rapid Fire Business Growth

Related: 4 Steps to Lead Your Team to Win Big

Popular articles

  1. 10 Things Successful People Never Do Again
    by Henry Cloud
  2. Rohn: A Good Life Contains These 6 Essentials
    by Jim Rohn
  3. Rohn: 7 Personality Traits of a Great Leader
    by Jim Rohn

Recent articles

5 Things Successful Leaders Don’t Say
Ryan Lisk

5 Things Successful Leaders Don’t Say

Why You Might as Well Jump
Brent Stoller

Why You Might as Well Jump

How to Stop Procrastinating
Tony Jeary

How to Stop Procrastinating

Quiz: Are You Tough Enough?
SUCCESS Staff

Quiz: Are You Tough Enough?

Why Motivation Is Garbage
Tom Bilyeu

Why Motivation Is Garbage

You might like

3 Tips for Being a Good Sounding Board

Personal Development
Communication

3 Tips for Being a Good Sounding Board

Be the one your friends can confide in and count on.

Sophia Dembling
February 2, 2017
What Does Success Really Mean to You?

Personal Development
Motivation

What Does Success Really Mean to You?

Before you can pursue success, you need to understand what it is and what it isn’t.

Alex Jasin
February 2, 2017
13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

Personal Development
Attitude

13 Motivational Quotes About Winning

‘Winning isn’t everything, but wanting it is.’

Lydia Sweatt
February 2, 2017

Current Issues

November 2014

Past Issues

October 2014

September 2014

August 2014

Articles, Checklists & Resources to Help You in Your Success

Browse By Section:

 

Well-Being

The Right Way to Be Generous
by Cecilia Meis
Reading List: The Leading Brain
by Chauncey Mabe
Top of Mind: 6 Good Daily Habits for a Fulfilled Life
by Jesus Jimenez

Personal Development

How to Stop Procrastinating
by Tony Jeary
What Does Success Really Mean to You?
by Alex Jasin
3 Tips for Being a Good Sounding Board
by Sophia Dembling

Business

5 Things Successful Leaders Don’t Say
by Ryan Lisk
Quiz: Are You Tough Enough?
by SUCCESS Staff
How to Leave Your Boring Job
by Emma Johnson